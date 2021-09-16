 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Myron Smith's latest film, "39 Ghosts," comes to the big screen
0 comments
Myron Smith's latest film, "39 Ghosts," comes to the big screen
editor's pick topical alert top story

Myron Smith's latest film, "39 Ghosts," comes to the big screen

{{featured_button_text}}

Are you prepared for what dwells within our haunted domain? See the angry sprits with your very own eyes Saturday, October 2nd at Spencer-Penn Centre in Virginia as 39 Ghosts makes its hometown premiere .

There will also be a presentation of 39 Ghosts Saturday, September 18 at Riverviews Artspace in Lynchburg, VA. Seating is very limited at this screening.

You can reserve tickets by calling (276) 409-0865 or order online at https://39ghosts.ticketleap.com

This paranormal parody will send shivers down your spine and tickle your funny bone!

Support 39 Ghosts on Kickstarter at the following link: http://kck.st/3kqFPfD

There may be 39 ghosts, but 100 local actors are involved.

Martinsville filmmaker Myron Smith is set to debut his latest film, “39 Ghosts,” Saturday in Lynchburg. The next will be Oct. 2 at the Spencer-Penn Centre.

39 Ghosts The Wailing Wench

Debbie Spencer is The Wailing Wench.

Smith and his brother, Mat Smith, made “Young Blood: Evil Intentions,” released in 2012 at the Rives Theatre, then the 40-minute “Attack of the Killer Cicadas,” released in 2014 at the Rives. Myron Smith also has created several Sweded (short versions) films, one released in 2016 at the HJDB Event Center and the other in 2018 at Hollywood Cinema. All were filmed locally with mostly local casts.

Myron Smith

Martinsville filmmaker Myron Smith (here, at the premiere of his Virginia Sweded Film Festival) will open his latest movie, "39 Ghosts," on Saturday in Lynchburg. On Oct. 2 it will be presented at the Spencer-Penn Centre.

“39 Ghosts” is his first full-length solo production, at 84 minutes.

The premiere’s timing is a familiar story: It was delayed because of the pandemic.

Most of the filming was done in February through May 2019, Myron Smith said, but then the project stalled: He went back to college as a full-time student in the Department of Photography & Film of Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Art.

Because he had started studies at Patrick & Henry Community College and Virginia Western Community College, he is only one class away now from his bachelor’s degree. He is living in Martinsville, taking that class online.

Between semesters Smith edited the film, including adding special effects and original music by Wes Frank Norman of Asheboro, N.C..

‘Three times as many’

39 Ghosts Kretzner family

In "39 Ghosts," the Kretzner family (played by, from left, Mal, Melanie, Max and Katherine Rorrer) and their housekeeper (played by Aleta Whitten" encounter ghosts when they move into a house they inherited. The Myron Smith movie opens Saturday in Lynchburg.

The movie is a parody of “13 Ghosts,” a 1960 American supernatural horror film produced and directed by William Castle. It tells the story of a family who inherited a house that they discovered was inhabited by 12 ghosts who only could be freed when a 13th ghost comes along. A remake of the film, called “Thirteen Ghosts,” was released in 2001.

In Smith’s parody, “there’s three times as many,” he said.

The Rorrer family of Martinsville, regulars in Smith's films, portray the Kretzner family, who move into the house: Mal is the father, Melanie is the mother, Katherine is Darla, and Max is Sonny.

Mal and Melanie Rorrer’s other daughter, Lily, also is in the film, portraying a character outside the Kretzner family.

A house on Cleveland Avenue in the Martinsville was used for filming, every other weekend over a span of three months.

“There was no electricity or running water,” Smith said. He furnished and decorated the location with items he bought used and borrowed. Robbie Hendrix was invaluable as a location manager, Smith said.

39 Ghosts Mysterious Machine

On the scene with the Mysterious Machine are (from left) Courtland Lewis, Crystal Levine, Alison Eastwood, Michael Patterson and Buck the dog, investigating ghosts in Myron Smith's latest movie, "39 Ghosts," which opens Saturday in Lynchburg.

Two groups of specialists respond to the scene of the ghosts. A group as parody of the characters of the Scooby Doo cartoon series drive “The Mysterious Machine,” a van in the style of the Scooby Doo show’s “Mystery Machine.” A man in Roanoke lent Smith his van, which is painted in that style, and Corey Greer of Roanoke created the “Mysterious Machine” decal placed on it for the film.

Then there are the Ghostbustaz, modeled after the 1980s movie characters. The actors playing them are real ghost hunters from Greensboro, N.C.

A scene also was shot inside the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

39 Ghosts Ghostbustaz

The Ghostbustaz: Christopher B. Greer, Joshua Gray and James Dixon

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Creating ghosts

Smith said the whole things started when he was writing a spoof of “’13 Ghosts’ and it grew into something bigger. I usually have several ideas at a time that I play around with. Then I’ll kind of commit to one. That was the one that sort of grabbed me.”

The attraction, he said, came from “the challenge of creating all the different ghosts,” including designing and making the costumes and makeup.

A third of the ghosts are modeled after the ghosts of the original movie, another third are based on the 2001 remake and the rest are Smith’s own creations. His include Alice Pooper, dressed in long black hair and black-and-white makeup like 1970s rocker Alice Cooper, “intended to be a rock star who died while living an excessive life.” He died on the toilet (reminiscent of Elvis), Smith said.

39 Ghosts Krush

Robbie Hendrix portrays both Benjamin Krush III and Krush Sr. in Myron Smith's "39 Ghosts," which opens Saturday in Lynchburg.

There’s also Van Ghost, whose bloody ear was discovered; The Crazy Cat Lady, who had suffocated in her own house clutter; Gambling Gary, killed over a debt; and a disgraced nun, among others.

“They all represent a different, undesirable trait,” Smith said. “Some of them are a little more obvious than others.”

The late Stephanie Van Antwerp Davis was the head of the makeup department, supervising several makeup artists. Their artistry included liquid latex, fake wounds, special contact lenses and wigs.

39 Ghosts stocks

Karen Colletti is The Pioneer in "30 Ghosts."

Ghosts’ props included one with a sledgehammer and railroad spikes sticking out all over his body, a cage over the head and stocks as in from Colonial days. Karen Colletti created a many of them.

Smith also has designed and special-ordered several items, such as the movie’s logo on decals and embroidered patches for the Ghostbustaz.

To help with production expenses, Smith held a Kickstarter fundraiser in August. Thirty-eight people pledged $1,014 -- $14 over the goal. However, that amount is small compared to what Smith has financed on his own.

New perspectives

Now that he has been in classes since he filmed this movie, “I am almost looking forward to making another film to show what I’ve learned since then,” Smith said. “I have learned a lot since then. It almost downplays the accomplishments of the film.”

He has upgraded much of his equipment since he started at VCU and made some improvements in production, he said.

39 Ghosts poster

"39 Ghosts" by Myron Smith opens Saturday in Lunchburg, and will be shown again on Oct. 2 at the Spencer-Penn Centre.

His previous experiences in film helped him get into the VCU program, he said: It was his third time applying. He didn’t get accepted the first two times but got in this time – plus got a talent scholarship – thanks to clips he submitted, much of them created during his class at VWCC.

In fact, his “Young Blood” film came about as a way to spend time he had hoped to spend in VCU in 2011. He had applied to be an illustrator but didn’t get in then, he said.

That’s about the time his art shifted from visual arts – including his activity book, “Crazed Mazes” in 2010 and 2011, and drawing flyers for Twisted Local Music concerts – to film. “Young Blood” inspired him to shift his focus to film.

An attraction of film is “the fact that people interact more with it,” he said. “I had noticed, when I was drawing ‘Crazed Mazes,’ people only spend a few seconds looking at each drawing, but during the film … everybody stayed in their seats the entire time, and there’s actual audience interaction.

“When I would sell copies of ‘Crazed Mazes,' a lot of times I would not see their reaction,” he said. “It’s nice to be there” and experience it.

When he is finished with college, he said, “if I were to take a job working in a major movie studio set, I would hope that I would still have free time to work on projects of my own. There’s a lot of things I’d love to do.”

Myron Smith old

Myron Smith created “Young Blood: Evil Intentions” in 2016.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

The cast and crew

The cast

  • Mal Rorrer of Martinsville as David Kretzner
  • Melanie Rorrer of Martinsville as Martha Kretzner
  • Katherine Rorrer of Martinsville as Darla Kretzner
  • Mason “Max” Rorrer of Martinsville as Sonny Kretzner
  • Aleta Whitten of Mayodan, N.C., as The Housekeeper
  • Robbie Hendrix of Martinsville as Benjamin Krush III and Krush Sr.
  • Michael Patterson of Ridgeway as Shagz
  • Alison Eastwood of Danville as Thelma
  • Courtland Lewis of Reidsville, N.C., as Ted
  • Crystal Joy Skeates of Stuart as Chelsea and The Malicious
  • Barrie J. Clark of Charlotte, N.C., as Larry
  • Joshua Gray of Concord, S.C., as Trey
  • Christopher Greer of Charlotte as Wendel
  • James Dixon of Maryland as Ian
  • David S. Witt of Waynesboro as Simon Kretzner
  • Stephen Mark Rainey of Greensboro as Dr. Abroz
  • Melissa Eastwood of Belews Creek, N.C., as The Disgraced
  • Adam A. Wade of Ridgeway as The Insatiable (Alice Pooper)
  • Jason Bennett of Gretna as The Wreckless
  • Brad Barbour of Hardy as The Serpent (Gambling Gary)
  • Jay Allen Tucker of King, N.C., as The Possessive (Van Ghost)
  • Cara Dollarhite of Martinsville as The Fool
  • Valerie Barnes of Axton as The Decayed (Crazy Cat Lady)
  • Tahnijah “Grim” Phillips of Martinsville as The Forsaken
  • Bobby Thomas of Roanoke as The Narcissist
  • Audrey “Cissy” Butler of Stuart as The Shapeshifter
  • Damien Colletti of Axton as Shimmering Death and The Executioner
  • Myron Smith as The Floating Head
  • Deborah Spencer of Stuart as The Wailing Wench
  • Marcy Martin of Martinsville as Mauricio the Chef
  • Nicole Bridges of Martinsville as His Wife
  • Blaize Gilbert of Axton as Her Secret Lover
  • Tammie Scott Soots of Martinsville as The Hanging Woman
  • Lynnia Ruby of Roanoke as The Pissed off Princess
  • Gary Malicote of Martinsville as Big Baby
  • Angie Feazelle of Collinsville as Little Mama
  • David “Frost” Harris of Troutville as The Jackal in the Box
  • Karen Colletti of Axton as The Pioneer
  • Lilieann Butler of Stuart as The Wrangler
  • Cyndi Faye of Danville as The Withered Woman
  • Jenny Janetty of Roanoke as The Bound Lady
  • Jovi James of Cascade as The Sledgehammer
  • Sammie Cassell of Winston-Salem, N.C., as The Titan
  • Michael Arthur of Martinsville as The Ghost Formerly Known as The Torn Prince
  • Lyle Blake Smythers of Roanoke as David’s Boss
  • Norman Altizer and Philip Moore of Roanoke, Ron Vanderpool of Salem and Mat Smith of Martinsville as Moving Men
  • Jay Coburn of Bassett as Creepy Messenger
  • Christina Gray of Concord, N.C., as Receptionist
  • Lilian Rorrer of Martinsville as Ghost Sisters
  • Kendra Penn and Tahnijah “Grim” Phillips of Ridgeway as Simon’s Girls
  • Jack Warner, Jake Belton and Danny Heiss of Martinsville and Angus Hobson of Lynchburg as The Alice Pooper Band
  • Chris Dollarhite of Bassett, Elizabeth Littlefield of Thomasville, N.C., Christopher Stoffel of Danville and Sarah Jennings, C.J. Hollandsworth, James Donovant Jones, Joey Martin, Jeff Ihrig and Crystal Ihrig of Martinsville as Extras

The crew

Writer, director, producer, cinematographer, editor/sound effects/casting: Myron Smith

Additional camera: Adam A. Wade

Makeup supervisor: Stephanie Van Antwerp (1973-2020):

Makeup: Karen Colletti, Melissa Eastwood, Cyndi Faye, Robbie Hendrix; Ashley Mabe and Jessie Mabe of North Carolina

Prop and set design: Karen Colletti, Susan Conner of Lofton, Stephanie Van Antwerp Davis, Marcy Martin, Andrew McVicker of Ridgeway, Michael Patterson, Myron Smith, Adam A. Wade

Graphic Design: Cory Greer of Roanoke, Adam A. Wade

Sewing: Melanie Rorrer, Katherine Rorrer

Boom: Chris Abbott of Danville

Digital effects, sound effects: Myron Smith, Adam A. Wade

Stunts: Bobby Thomas

Location manager: Robbie Hendrix

Equipment hauling: Damien Colletti, Karen Colletti, Brett Smith, Myron Smith, Mark Whitten of Mayodan

Animal Wranglers: Laura Steere and Rick Steere of Infinity Acres in Ridgeway

Catering: Myron Smith and Marcy Martin

Score by Wes Frank Norman of Asheboro

Additional Score: Mal Rorrer and Justin Wilbanks of Richmond

Mal Rorrer of Martinsville as David Kretzner

Melanie Rorrer of Martinsville as Martha Kretzner

Katherine Rorrer of Martinsville as Darla Kretzner

Mason “Max” Rorrer of Martinsville as Sonny Kretzner

Aleta Whitten of Mayodan, N.C., as The Housekeeper

Robbie Hendrix of Martinsville as Benjamin Krush III and Krush Sr.

Michael Patterson of Ridgeway as Shagz

Alison Eastwood of Danville as Thelma

Courtland Lewis of Reidsville, N.C., as Ted

Crystal Joy Skeates of Stuart as Chelsea and The Malicious

Barrie J. Clark of Charlotte, N.C., as Larry

Joshua Gray of Concord, S.C., as Trey

Christopher Greer of Charlotte as Wendel

James Dixon of Maryland as Ian

David S. Witt of Waynesboro as Simon Kretzner

Stephen Mark Rainey of Greensboro as Dr. Abroz

Melissa Eastwood of Belews Creek, N.C., as The Disgraced

Adam A. Wade of Ridgeway as The Insatiable (Alice Pooper)

Jason Bennett of Gretna as The Wreckless

Brad Barbour of Hardy as The Serpent (Gambling Gary)

Jay Allen Tucker of King, N.C., as The Possessive (Van Ghost)

Cara Dollarhite of Martinsville as The Fool

Valerie Barnes of Axton as The Decayed (Crazy Cat Lady)

Tahnijah “Grim” Phillips of Martinsville as The Forsaken

Bobby Thomas of Roanoke as The Narcissist

Audrey “Cissy” Butler of Stuart as The Shapeshifter

Damien Colletti of Axton as Shimmering Death and The Executioner

Myron Smith as The Floating Head

Deborah Spencer of Stuart as The Wailing Wench

Marcy Martin of Martinsville as Mauricio the Chef

Nicole Bridges of Martinsville as His Wife

Blaize Gilbert of Axton as Her Secret Lover

Tammie Scott Soots of Martinsville as The Hanging Woman

Lynnia Ruby of Roanoke as The Pissed off Princess

Gary Malicote of Martinsville as Big Baby

Angie Feazelle of Collinsville as Little Mama

David “Frost” Harris of Troutville as The Jackal in the Box

Karen Colletti of Axton as The Pioneer

Lilieann Butler of Stuart as The Wrangler

Cyndi Faye of Danville as The Withered Woman

Jenny Janetty of Roanoke as The Bound Lady

Jovi James of Cascade as The Sledgehammer

Sammie Cassell of Winston-Salem, N.C., as The Titan

Michael Arthur of Martinsville as The Ghost Formerly Known as The Torn Prince

Lyle Blake Smythers of Roanoke as David’s Boss

Norman Altizer and Philip Moore of Roanoke, Ron Vanderpool of Salem and Mat Smith of Martinsville as Moving Men

Jay Coburn of Bassett as Creepy Messenger

Christina Gray of Concord, N.C., as Receptionist

Lilian Rorrer of Martinsville as Ghost Sisters

Kendra Penn and Tahnijah “Grim” Phillips of Ridgeway as Simon’s Girls

Jack Warner, Jake Belton and Danny Heiss of Martinsville and Angus Hobson of Lynchburg as The Alice Pooper Band

Chris Dollarhite of Bassett, Elizabeth Littlefield of Thomasville, N.C., Christopher Stoffel of Danville and Sarah Jennings, C.J. Hollandsworth, James Donovant Jones, Joey Martin, Jeff Ihrig and Crystal Ihrig of Martinsville as Extras

Crew

Writer, director, producer, cinematographer, editor/sound effects/casting: Myron Smith

Additional camera: Adam A. Wade

Makeup supervisor: Stephanie Van Antwerp (1973-2020):

Makeup: Karen Colletti, Melissa Eastwood, Cyndi Faye, Robbie Hendrix; Ashley Mabe and Jessie Mabe of North Carolina

Prop and set design: Karen Colletti, Susan Conner of Lofton, Stephanie Van Antwerp Davis, Marcy Martin, Andrew McVicker of Ridgeway, Michael Patterson, Myron Smith, Adam A. Wade

Graphic Design: Cory Greer of Roanoke, Adam A. Wade

Sewing: Melanie Rorrer, Katherine Rorrer

Boom: Chris Abbott of Danville

Digital effects, sound effects: Myron Smith, Adam A. Wade

Stunts: Bobby Thomas

Location manager: Robbie Hendrix

Equipment hauling: Damien Colletti, Karen Colletti, Brett Smith, Myron Smith, Mark Whitten of Mayodan

Animal Wranglers: Laura Steere and Rick Steere of Infinity Acres in Ridgeway

Catering: Myron Smith and Marcy Martin

Score by Wes Frank Norman of Asheboro

Additional Score: Mal Rorrer and Justin Wilbanks of Richmond

Showings

The first showing of “39 Ghosts” will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Riverviews Artspace, 901 Jefferson St., Lynchburg. Tickets are $10 in advance and $13 at the door.

The film will be presented at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2, at the Spencer-Penn Centre. Tickets are at for $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Rates are reduced for groups of five or more.

Advance tickets are for sale on 39Ghosts.TicketLeap.com and in person at Quantum Copy in the Holiday Shopping Center in Collinsville.

The film has not been rated by the Motion Picture Association of America, but if it were, it probably would be borderline PG-13 or R, Smith said.

For more information, call 276-409-0865.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West supports Kim Kardashians Met Gala look

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert