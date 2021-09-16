Myron Smith's latest film, "39 Ghosts," comes to the big screen

He has upgraded much of his equipment since he started at VCU and made some improvements in production, he said.

His previous experiences in film helped him get into the VCU program, he said: It was his third time applying. He didn’t get accepted the first two times but got in this time – plus got a talent scholarship – thanks to clips he submitted, much of them created during his class at VWCC.

In fact, his “Young Blood” film came about as a way to spend time he had hoped to spend in VCU in 2011. He had applied to be an illustrator but didn’t get in then, he said.

That’s about the time his art shifted from visual arts – including his activity book, “Crazed Mazes” in 2010 and 2011, and drawing flyers for Twisted Local Music concerts – to film. “Young Blood” inspired him to shift his focus to film.

An attraction of film is “the fact that people interact more with it,” he said. “I had noticed, when I was drawing ‘Crazed Mazes,’ people only spend a few seconds looking at each drawing, but during the film … everybody stayed in their seats the entire time, and there’s actual audience interaction.