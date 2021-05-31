WATCH NOW: After Roanoke screening of "Rock Castle Home," Matt Hubbard tells of the simple mountain life

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before and after the film, the Hazy Mountain String Band, a family band that included three children and, a couple of times, dancing marionettes, performed traditional bluegrass music.

After the documentary was shown, Hubbard and Thompson sat on stage and talked with the audience.

Hubbard said, “If it hadn’t been for Beverly [Belcher Woody, who helps coordinate a reunion of Rock Castle descendants]” and others … the community would be forgotten, he said, “and I admire and adore every one of them because of the work – they didn’t live there, it’s obvious, because they’re not old enough, but I do admire and adore the work they have done to research and come up with a lot of Charlie’s work here that helped put out this film. They have helped them tremendously.”

Thompson said, “I have said before the film started about how to tell stories from the ground up, and a lot of times we in the United States have become enamored with the idea of top-down history to tell the stories of the rich and the famous,” but it is important to tell the stories of regular people and their lives and communities.