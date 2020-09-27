WATCH NOW: New film takes a swing at domestic violence

Plus, Hodge had seen the effects of an abusive relationship from someone she knew in college. “It has an impact on you when someone that you love has that experience,” she said, and she viewed the proposed film as “an opportunity for me to speak to that.”

She wrote the script “according to the resources in the community” that would make production smooth, she said. She waved around her, indicating the uptown coworking and event space TAD Space, run by Hasan Davis and Wayne Draper: “We were so grateful to have this space” to work out of at no cost.

Mervyn and Virginia King also welcomed them to use areas of Jefferson Plaza, she added, and “Crystal Hairston, who is very passionate about these issues, allowed us to use her home” in Martinsville and even brought food to the crew while they were filming there.

Andre “Smoov” Benton, who played a character for whom people rooted in “Sell,” has a very different type of role in “Stolen Crowns.”

Hodge invited him to be in “Stolen Crowns,” and “I was all for it,” he said. “I like the diversity of the characters” he has played, and acting “is something I can see myself pursuing.”