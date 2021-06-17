WATCH NOW: A new stage in life

“The protesters were destroying the train station,” including breaking security cameras with long sticks, she said.

She was in Hong Kong for seven months, and asked her to stay on an additional 3 months, “but I got a better offer” and moved on from there, she said --- a good thing, too, because she left right after the first cases of COVID-19 – in Wuhan, China, just 45 minutes away from where she had been living.

She sang some lines from the song: “When you’re staring at destruction and feeling all the pain, but anything that becomes empty can feel that way again. Rebuild, rebuild, rebuild – no, you won’t be defeated.”

Kenny Keen produced the video for “Rebuild” locally – though you may be hard-pressed to name the locations where it was filmed. They include Jack Dalton Park, a deserted train off Main Street in Ridgeway and a spectacular waterfall off Eggleston Road.

Back home

Staples said she has looked into having a concert in Martinsville, a sort of “orchestra meets pop,” but by this point there isn’t enough time to plan it out.

“I want to do it right, on a Rooster Walk level,” said Staples, who was inspired by the recent Moe.morial music festival at Pop’s Farm.