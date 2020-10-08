WATCH NOW: Josh Shilling's latest tells 2020 where to go

“It was a heavy, heavy situation we were going through, and also everybody else was going through,” he said.

He wrote about the tragedies and difficulties of this year in the stanzas, but “the entire message of the chorus” is that things have to get better.

The first time he sang that song publicly was at an outdoor show at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount. Up until “(Go to Hell) 2020,” there was the usual crowd noise, including chatter, going on. When he got into that song, however, “the whole place quieted down. … Some people yelled out to the stage. Other people teared up. It just really resonated with the crowd.”

His band, Mountain Heart, supported the idea of making a demo of the song to send to major recording artists, so he did. “Every artist and producer was like, ‘Wow, this is great,’” but they didn’t move fast enough on it to make it happen during the midst of the pandemic, which seemed the ideal time for it, Shilling said.

Rather than let it sit, Shilling decided to put it out there himself.