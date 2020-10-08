WATCH NOW: Josh Shilling's latest tells 2020 where to go

Bassett native and Nashville musician Josh Shilling has one clear feeling about this year of the pandemic, unemployment and social unrest: Go to hell, 2020.
Now others are singing along to his tune.
Shilling’s song “(Go to Hell) 2020” premiered on Wednesday with a lyric video, the track and quotes, and it will be released on Saturday.
Shilling got the bad news one spring day: “’Guys, everything is cancelling. Put everything on hold … all of your work is going to be cancelled.’
“In my mind, we’re about to take a massive bath on not only money we’ve spent but also money we were hoping to make. We had bills just sitting around. Everybody was concerned about getting sick,” he said.
I thought to myself: “‘You can go to hell, 2020.’”
It hit him that that was a song that needed to be made, and he took a moment from his panic (or perhaps he rode his panic) to get it all down.
“This song has written itself,” he said. “By 10 a.m. … it was done.”
The song deals with financial concerns and relationship strains, as well as the emptiness of not being able to gather at a family member’s death.
His uncle Greg Shilling, a Fieldale native, died on March 22. It was a shock because “he was young – in his 50s,” and the family couldn’t even have a funeral for him because of then-brand-new lockdown.
“It was a heavy, heavy situation we were going through, and also everybody else was going through,” he said.
He wrote about the tragedies and difficulties of this year in the stanzas, but “the entire message of the chorus” is that things have to get better.
The first time he sang that song publicly was at an outdoor show at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount. Up until “(Go to Hell) 2020,” there was the usual crowd noise, including chatter, going on. When he got into that song, however, “the whole place quieted down. … Some people yelled out to the stage. Other people teared up. It just really resonated with the crowd.”
His band, Mountain Heart, supported the idea of making a demo of the song to send to major recording artists, so he did. “Every artist and producer was like, ‘Wow, this is great,’” but they didn’t move fast enough on it to make it happen during the midst of the pandemic, which seemed the ideal time for it, Shilling said.
Rather than let it sit, Shilling decided to put it out there himself.
He booked a studio where he and a guitar player in another room performed it for recording. “Once we got our vibe going, we were like, ‘Yep, that was it.’ Everybody in the room” said, “‘You captured all of the emotions we wanted.’”
With only the addition of him playing the Hammond organ during the chorus, the music is simple to let the lyrics shine.
“I feel like a big production can kind of take away from the vocal performance, with so much else going on,” he said. “I wanted the vocals to be right in front of your face, and I think we captured that.”
The song can be heard on platforms such as iTunes and YouTube and eventually will be on Pandora, he said. The lyrics video was released on Wednesday.
Musical career
During the past few years, Shilling has “done a lot of co-writing and had a bunch of songs recorded by other artists,” he said.
Those songs, either written or co-written by him, include three Grammy Award-winners: The Infamous Stringdusters’ “Soul Searching” and “I Run to You” and “Freedom Blues” for the Travelin’ McCoureys.
He used “Soul Searching” also on Mountain Heart’s 2018 album by the same name. The group played all the instruments on and produced that album themselves, and eight of the 10 songs were written by Shilling.
Things were going well before the pandemic, Shilling said: “I played the WinterWonderGrass Festival in Colorado – a big festival out there … We played a few dates with Mountain Heart … and then came COVID and everything cancelled.”
He recalled having venues cancel on him after he had paid for airline tickets and other expenses to go there, so he not only lost the future income he had been planning on but also money he had paid out on trips he couldn’t take.
The lost income was a hard hit, he said, but at least he always had managed his money to protect himself against the unknown, paying for purchases outright rather than buying on credit and being burdened with payments in the future.
Some live performances resumed in July, but everything was canceled again by August.
Music by internet
Meanwhile, Shilling shifted the way he works.
“Since March, I have been recording for other people and writing songs,” he said. “I have been at home singing, playing piano and Hammond organ, also guitars, percussion and other keyboards.”
That all was done alone, collaborating with other musicians over the internet to create songs.
Creating music over the internet instead of in person “works in a thousand different ways,” he said.
Take the band Crawford & Power, which played at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount and around Bassett a year or so ago.
“They are like, ‘This song would be great if they have some Hammond organ on it,” he said. “They’ll hit me up” to add his sounds to a new song.
He receives what’s done so far of the music digitally as a WAV file, then creates a ProTools (recording software) session to work on it.
He imports their music into the ProTools session and “take where they’re at and add what they want.” That can include singing, organ, percussion and guitar-playing – “It’s as if I was there with them” as music is played and recorded.
“Sometimes I get hired to just edit stuff” instead of perform on a piece, he said.
Once the contribution has been approved, payment is made via the apps PayPal or Venmo.
That process has “been going on for 20 years,” he said, but finally has overcome live, in-person recording sessions as the way to make music. “I play on several records I’ve never even seen anybody involved.”
Plus, technology has improved so much that “you spend some money and can have as good a gear at home as you would in a million-dollar facility somewhere.”
Though he misses the interaction with people, he appreciates the greater efficiency of handling everything over the internet, he said. He can be much more productive by just heading into a virtual meeting rather than deal with the time of preparing, driving and in transition with an in-person meeting.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
