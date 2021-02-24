WATCH NOW: Killa J's music is playing in some big ways

“Better Off” is subject to the like or dislike voting on the iHeartRadio app, he said – and if it keeps gathering likes, its chances to be played on other radio stations increase.

“I think it’s going to be Number 1 at some point,” he said. “It’s just a point of marketing actually – creative marketing, how much content I can create with this one, get it in front of as many people as possible.”

For about the past year, Harkness has been working with EQ Distro, a distribution company that is “in charge of putting the music in all the outlets” and platforms, he said.

Distributing music these days also involved “a lot of connections, a lot of social media coaching” and related efforts, he said.

Because the pandemic protection measures have limited the sizes of crowds that can gather, touring and holding concerts – a musician’s mainstay — are out of the question.

“It affects a lot,” he said. “Doing shows was the main source of income. … We have to find ways to have virtual concerts and release more music now since you can’t do shows. You make it for it now in your music releases.”