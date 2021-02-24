WATCH NOW: Killa J's music is playing in some big ways

The music of area recording artist K.J. “Killa J” Harkness is being played on radio stations, including the biggest hip hop station in the nation.
His “Better Off” has been played on Power 105.1 in New York City, home of the syndicated morning show The Breakfast Club, as well as on 97.5 in Maryland and 94.5 in Boston.
Cision.com says WWPR-105.1, owned by iHeartMedia, has the second-most Twitter followers among all radio stations in the U.S.
Harkness described “Better Off” as “like a crossover track between pop and hip hop, with a little bit of rock laps to it.”
He wrote it after he spent a couple of months in California in 2019, he said. That was after his Summer Tour 2018 with hip hop singer Rahale B.
“As soon as I started working on it. … I knew that this was going to be a hit record, because you can just tell sometimes,” he said.
Its successes have included a review on the livestream of Charlotte, N.C., DJ Chuck T.
Harkness said he has been informed that “Better Off” will be on WWPR’s rotation for the next month, and how often it’s played “varies on how many people call in and request it [800-585-1051], the likeability of the song, how well it gets embraced.”
“Better Off” is subject to the like or dislike voting on the iHeartRadio app, he said – and if it keeps gathering likes, its chances to be played on other radio stations increase.
“I think it’s going to be Number 1 at some point,” he said. “It’s just a point of marketing actually – creative marketing, how much content I can create with this one, get it in front of as many people as possible.”
For about the past year, Harkness has been working with EQ Distro, a distribution company that is “in charge of putting the music in all the outlets” and platforms, he said.
Distributing music these days also involved “a lot of connections, a lot of social media coaching” and related efforts, he said.
Because the pandemic protection measures have limited the sizes of crowds that can gather, touring and holding concerts – a musician’s mainstay — are out of the question.
“It affects a lot,” he said. “Doing shows was the main source of income. … We have to find ways to have virtual concerts and release more music now since you can’t do shows. You make it for it now in your music releases.”
Because the restrictions also limit what can be done in video production, an artist has “got to get a little more creative” on the video end as well, he said.
Harkness gets streaming royalties when his songs are played on platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify and Audiomack – where he has “cleared over half a million views.”
He recently established a music studio inside the TAD Space in uptown Martinsville. There, engineer Jason Cahill, the VLNZ Media director of photography, and producer and engineer Jeremy “J Kuntryboybeats” Huffman work with him.
In addition to music, they run a video company called VLNZ Video, which makes music videos, commercials and documentaries. Currently, VLNZ is working with Devin Pendleton’s and Natalie Hodge’s new web-based reality series “Hometown Hustle.”
“We’re so excited to work with a local team who is aware of and invested in the businesses that will be featured on the show,” Hodge said
Although “Better Off” is picking up steam with the mainstream, Harkness said his favorite Killa J song is “Dylan Dylan Dylan Dylan Dylan,” which came out in the middle of last year.
He’s proud of the “very creative” music video, he said, and the song has a “focus on the rapping side. I have to use clever punch lines throughout the song.”
You can see Killa J’s music and videos on his YouTube channel or www.vlnzllc.com.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com