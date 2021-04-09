WATCH NOW: Moe.Morial Weekend fills in for Rooster Walk

Instead of Rooster Walk this year, the festival’s organizers will host Moe.Morial Day, “A Rooster Walk Family Gathering,” on Memorial Day weekend at Pop’s Farm.

Moe. will perform for two nights, May 28 and 29, with the Cris Jacobs Band, Kendall Street Co., Neal Francis, South Hill Banks, Isaac Hadden Band and Disco Risque.

The event is held in place of the Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival, which yearly draws thousands. Pandemic-precaution restrictions made it impossible to confidently plan such a large-scale event, organizers say, so this is “the next best thing.”

Moe. will perform both nights, with two opening bands on Friday and four opening bands on Saturday.

The event also will feature on-site camping, libations and food vendors. No outside alcohol will be allowed, and social distancing, as well as mask-wearing, will be required of all in attendance. The full COVID Safety Plan can be seen on RoosterWalk.com.

All ages are welcome, and a ticket will be required of everyone (children included) for entrance.

Ticket prices for the music are $40/day for the area behind the front section and $50/day for the music with seating in the front section. Camping costs for tents and RVs range from $20 to $80.

