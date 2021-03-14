Watch Now: T.C. Carter reconstructs his career

T.C. Carter is back.
After a 10-year absence from music, the 1990s child prodigy guitar player again has a band, the aptly named T.C. Carter Band.
“I’m definitely back,” Carter, 29, said. “I took a little break – kids, marriage, everything else, growing up. Now I’m at a point to where I can kind of focus on music and find a love for it again.”
Carter was 4 when he started playing guitar in church when his father, the Rev. Richard Carter, was the pastor of Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church in Spencer.
When he was about 8 or 9, his playing ability suddenly leapt to a whole new level. “I testified and said, ‘I want to be able to play this guitar,’ and the spirit got ahold of me that Sunday, and I’ve never played the same way since,” he said. At 9 he started playing guitar in a gospel group.
He also played the keyboard, bass and drums.
At the age of 12, he started the band T.C. and the Musical Sensations: himself on guitar; bass player the late Paul Dillard; drummer Antwan Glenn, a cousin; and Cameron Hughes and his mother, Della Carter, on keyboard. Their style was jazzy gospel.
For six years, the band performed in every state up and down the East Coast, as well as the about half a dozen summer concerts hosted each year by Busta Brown of WQMG-FM (97.1).
When he was 14, he performed during a Lapapalooza concert for Jamie Foxx, and the response from the audience – particularly teenage girls – was so intense that security guards gave him protection.
Awards he and the Musical Sensations have won include a first-place honor from The Gospel Music Channel; second place in the Gospel Music Association’s Immerse National Talent Competition in Nashville; and Gospel Legend Group Award and Youth of the Year Award at the Danville Star Awards sponsored by Antonio Jones. They were featured on GMC’s “Joyful Noise” and given their own artist page on GospelMusicChannel.com.
He has performed on the same stages as Chaka Khan, Doc McKenzie and the Spiritual Highlights, The Gospel Four and The Mighty Clouds of Joy.
However, when he was 18, it all came to an abrupt stop.
Reconstructing
He didn’t know it at the time, but a performance in Nashville would be his last. At the end of the show, he and the band decided enough was enough.
“I think I was at the point of people giving me false hope, saying, ‘This is going to happen for you.’” It had turned into the same old thing over and over again, without advancement.
“I guess that’s when the [stuff] really got real,” he said. “I just kind of lost hope with music altogether.”
From then on, the only time he would play guitar was on Sunday mornings at church, which, for the past eight years or so, has been High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church in Carver.
After his graduation from Magna Vista High School, Carter went to work at PlyGem, before entering the construction industry. For the past several years, he has been working for CCI in Manassas.
He and high school sweetheart Chelsea Helms of Ridgeway got married, and the couple have three children: Kailee Spencer, 10; Kingston Carter, 6; and Emily Carter, 4. Their family lives in Ridgeway.
“It’s great,” he said. “I wouldn’t take anything away from having kids. I’m thankful for my wife. … She kept me focused on the goal of being a better man, husband, father.”
Back in the groove
He plugged along with his family and work being his only concerns – until his wife took him on a date for their anniversary, in the fall of 2019.
It was to a concert of a guitar player he always appreciated, legendary blues-rock guitarist Eric Gales.
“Sitting there watching him perform, playing the guitar and everything, I just started crying because it touched me that much,” Carter said. It made him think, “‘I should be doing the same thing. I’m wasting a gift.’ His music inspired me.”
When he picked up the guitar at home, he got back into the groove as if he had never left it behind.
“I’m so thankful,” he said. “I can’t even describe that to you, to be able to pick up the guitar and have the same gift – when most people pray in and pray out, most people get lessons. I think it’s a blessing to still be here at this moment.”
Then the pandemic changed the pace of life so much it gave him time to really start spending time on music.
Last year was the first he joined social media, creating accounts to showcase his music on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.
“I was just going to start posting little videos of myself playing the good stuff. I started having those moments in the basement,” he said. “It started touching me: I was really back into this thing. People started liking it.”
A new group
The following grew, and he formed a blues-rock band “with a little bit of country as well” in October 2020. When he was in high school, he and his wife used to perform together in talent shows. Now she is the band’s singer. Glenn is back with him, on drums. Brandon Penn of High Point, N.C., plays bass and sings vocals.
The band creates original music, but to satisfy general audiences, plays a set of half original tunes and half cover songs, he said. He counts among his influences B.B. King, Eric Gales, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jubu Smith.
He particularly enjoys performing with his wife, he said.
“It’s the best moments ever, when I can just be up there playing, and I can just look to my left at her and she’s enjoying the same moment and we both knew what it took for both of us to be here at this moment,” he said.
He also plays guitar on K.J. Harkness’s latest release, “Fan,” which has had more than 2,000 views and 7,000 streams since its release Thursday.
You can see their music on the T.C. Carter Band pages on social media, or in person, such as a wine tasting from 2 to 4 p.m. March 28 at Hamlet Vineyards and a session at 7 p.m. April 30 at Mountain Valley Brewing.
Now he looks back in gratitude at what he calls his second chance and says it’s a lesson for others: “Don’t ever think that you can’t start something again. Just stick with it. Something good will come of it.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com