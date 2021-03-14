Watch Now: T.C. Carter reconstructs his career

When he picked up the guitar at home, he got back into the groove as if he had never left it behind.

“I’m so thankful,” he said. “I can’t even describe that to you, to be able to pick up the guitar and have the same gift – when most people pray in and pray out, most people get lessons. I think it’s a blessing to still be here at this moment.”

Then the pandemic changed the pace of life so much it gave him time to really start spending time on music.

Last year was the first he joined social media, creating accounts to showcase his music on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

“I was just going to start posting little videos of myself playing the good stuff. I started having those moments in the basement,” he said. “It started touching me: I was really back into this thing. People started liking it.”

A new group

The following grew, and he formed a blues-rock band “with a little bit of country as well” in October 2020. When he was in high school, he and his wife used to perform together in talent shows. Now she is the band’s singer. Glenn is back with him, on drums. Brandon Penn of High Point, N.C., plays bass and sings vocals.