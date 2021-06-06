Piedmont Arts' anniversary kicks off; Stuart part of arts planning

Piedmont Arts' anniversary kicks off
The 60th anniversary of Piedmont Arts will get underway with an event Friday and another scheduled for later this month.
A semiformal jubilee gala at 6 p.m. Friday starts the festivities at the museum, where
attendees will spend the night surrounded by artwork in the museum's galleries and outside on the front patio.
There will be live music, including piano and violin in the galleries and the blues/rock of Slick Jr. and the Reactors on the patio.
There will be heavy hors d'oeuvres and an open bar with beer, wine and the event's signature cocktail, the White Diamond.
Semiformal attire is suggested, and tickets are $60 per person, available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org.
Then at noon on June 22 a luncheon at the museum will examine its history.
Speakers will include former Executive Director Toy Cobbe and Julie Ascough Work, granddaughter of Michael "Big Mike" and Purnell Schottland, whose heirs donated their former home to Piedmont Arts.
Single seats ($30) and table reservations (six seats for $180) are available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org.
You can find out more about events planned in celebration at PiedmontArts.org.
Stuart part of arts program
Stuart has been named as one of 15 communities taking part in the Design Learning Cohort of the Citizens’ Institute on Rural Design, a program from the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with the Housing Assistance Council to focus on rural communities.
Leaders will train in design, planning, community engagement and facilitation techniques; one-on-one technical assistance on their community design challenge; and support in navigating funding opportunities, a release said.
“Design is a powerful tool to leverage local assets and celebrate culture, ultimately fostering a strong sense of place,” Arts Endowment Director of Design and Creative Placemaking Jen Hughes said in the release. “As rural America recovers from the global pandemic, the Citizens’ Institute on Rural Design stands ready to support the bold visions that communities like Stuart have put forth to guide their future development.”
Since 1991, the institute has worked in communities with populations of 50,000 or less to enhance quality of life and economic vitality through planning, design, and creative placemaking. More than 100 communities in all regions of the country have participated.
“Our team of Bryce Simmons, Patrick County Economic Development, Sarah Wray, Reynolds Homestead, Kathleen McEvoy, West Piedmont Planning Commission, and I are very excited to have been selected to participate in the learning cohort. The knowledge we will gain will be invaluable to how we work to move Stuart and Patrick County, as whole, forward.” Patrick County Chamber Director, Rebecca Adcock.
The design project area will focus on incorporating cultural resources within of Stuart’s downtown historic district into revitalization that include economic development
For more information on this program announcement, visit arts.gov/news or rural-design.org
Chatham Concert Series returns
The Chatham Concert Series will resume in-person concerts at Emmanuel Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. July 1, when violinist Kevin Matheson and pianist Judith Clark will perform.
Their program will feature Gershwin’s “Three Preludes” and “An American in Paris,” Copeland’s “Hoe-Down” from Rodeo and Joplin ragtime arranged by famous violinists Jascha Heifets and Itzhak Perlman. Broadway songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim also are part of the plan.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the concert series.