Piedmont Arts' anniversary kicks off; Stuart part of arts planning

Piedmont Arts' anniversary kicks off

The 60th anniversary of Piedmont Arts will get underway with an event Friday and another scheduled for later this month.

A semiformal jubilee gala at 6 p.m. Friday starts the festivities at the museum, where

attendees will spend the night surrounded by artwork in the museum's galleries and outside on the front patio.

There will be live music, including piano and violin in the galleries and the blues/rock of Slick Jr. and the Reactors on the patio.

There will be heavy hors d'oeuvres and an open bar with beer, wine and the event's signature cocktail, the White Diamond.

Semiformal attire is suggested, and tickets are $60 per person, available at the museum and PiedmontArts.org.

Then at noon on June 22 a luncheon at the museum will examine its history.

Speakers will include former Executive Director Toy Cobbe and Julie Ascough Work, granddaughter of Michael "Big Mike" and Purnell Schottland, whose heirs donated their former home to Piedmont Arts.