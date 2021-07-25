Piedmont Arts sets next exhibit; Rooster Walk plans Reunion

Piedmont Arts sets next exhibit

Piedmont Arts’ newest exhibit, “Leaves of the Tree,” will open Saturday and continue through Oct. 9.

Artists Charlie Brouwer and Jennifer L. Hand collaborated to create this unique exhibition based on life-giving tree leaves. These father-and-daughter artists’ individual and collaborative works have always shared a general concern for humanity’s relationship with nature and frequently depict trees, leaves, landscapes and skies, the museum said in a release.

The installation includes hundreds of life-size leaves sewn from donated fabric, suspended from the ceiling and surrounding a large wooden tree trunk form, which extends from the museum’s lobby into the main galleries.

The opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Piedmont Arts. Complimentary refreshments including wine, will be served, and Ann Nichols will play piano. To attend, RSVP to PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221 by Tuesday.

Harvester adds new shows

The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount continues to add to the performance schedule as it resumes performances after a season lost to pandemic.