Piedmont Arts sets next exhibit; Rooster Walk plans Reunion

Piedmont Arts sets next exhibit
Piedmont Arts’ newest exhibit, “Leaves of the Tree,” will open Saturday and continue through Oct. 9.
Artists Charlie Brouwer and Jennifer L. Hand collaborated to create this unique exhibition based on life-giving tree leaves. These father-and-daughter artists’ individual and collaborative works have always shared a general concern for humanity’s relationship with nature and frequently depict trees, leaves, landscapes and skies, the museum said in a release.
The installation includes hundreds of life-size leaves sewn from donated fabric, suspended from the ceiling and surrounding a large wooden tree trunk form, which extends from the museum’s lobby into the main galleries.
The opening reception for the exhibit will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Piedmont Arts. Complimentary refreshments including wine, will be served, and Ann Nichols will play piano. To attend, RSVP to PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221 by Tuesday.
Harvester adds new shows
The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount continues to add to the performance schedule as it resumes performances after a season lost to pandemic.
New to the lineup are:
- Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Sierra Hull will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 21. Her latest project is called “25 Trips.”
- Grammy-winning jazz keyboardist, arranger and producer Bob James will perform at 8 p.m. on Nov. 9.
- The alt-country group American Aquarium of Raleigh, out with a new album called “Lamentations,” will perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 10.
- Grammy winner Eric Johnson, whose creations include rock, blues, jazz, fusion, soul, folk, new-age, classical and even country, will perform at 8 p.m. on April 19.
Tickets are on sale Friday for all shows.
Rooster Walk Reunion Festival
The Rooster Walk Reunion Music Festival, smaller version of the annual Rooster Walk, will be Oct. 8-10 at Pop’s Farm on Hobson Road in Axton.
Attendance capped at 2,500 for the 3-day event, which was the organizers’ plan to stay within any possible pandemic-related restrictions. The site is 150 acres, giving room for people to spread out.
— STAFF REPORT