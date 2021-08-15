Smith River Fest returns next weekend; Harvester plans reopening

Smith River Fest returns SaturdayThe 13th annual Smith River Fest returns on Saturday after a 1-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the Smith River Sports Complex and will feature its classic events, such as the Helgramite Hustle Mud Run and the Boat Race, along with the Joseph Young Magic Show, free river tubing and demonstrations for first-time kayakers and fly fishers.

Audra Elliot of Yoga Pop Danville will teach Yoga by the River — bring your own mat — and pay for a rubber duck to compete in the Blue Ridge Duck Race, which raises money for the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge.

In addition to the free water activities, the parks department and the Dan River Basin Association will have its boat race, which will cost $20 for a single entrant or $30 per tandem entry. Multiple races are scheduled.