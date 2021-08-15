Smith River Fest returns next weekend; Harvester plans reopening

Smith River Fest returns SaturdayThe 13th annual Smith River Fest returns on Saturday after a 1-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., at the Smith River Sports Complex and will feature its classic events, such as the Helgramite Hustle Mud Run and the Boat Race, along with the Joseph Young Magic Show, free river tubing and demonstrations for first-time kayakers and fly fishers.
Audra Elliot of Yoga Pop Danville will teach Yoga by the River — bring your own mat — and pay for a rubber duck to compete in the Blue Ridge Duck Race, which raises money for the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge.
In addition to the free water activities, the parks department and the Dan River Basin Association will have its boat race, which will cost $20 for a single entrant or $30 per tandem entry. Multiple races are scheduled.
“The Smith River Fest was originally designed as a way to highlight all of the outdoor recreational activities that we created with the trail system and access points for the Smith River Blueway,” Roger Adams, director of Henry County Parks and Recreation, said in a release. “It has evolved a lot since then and I think this year is set up to be one of the best we’ve ever had. There is a little something for everybody and this festival is a phenomenal way to showcase our incredible natural amenities.”
Admission to the event and parking are free, and the parks department will provide free shuttle rides throughout the day for those who take part in river tubing, canoeing and kayaking.
For more information visit www.smithriverfest.com.
Harvest plans its reopening
Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will have a free concert to celebrate the return of live shows to the venue.
Bluegrass band Wound Tight and freestyle rock ‘n’ roll roots band Kerosene Willy will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. Tickets are free, but those planning to attend must reserve a ticket at the Harvester’s website.
This will be the first live music event held inside Harvester since March 2020, when the venue was forced to close because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The first paid show will be Sept. 4, featuring hard-rock legends Blue Öyster Cult.
“It’s been a long time coming. We are really excited to get people back inside,” Davidson said.
Officials said masks will be required for anyone who enters the venue, including guests, staff, contractors, volunteers (unless they are eating or drinking) and artists (unless they are eating, drinking, or performing). This is in compliance with an order issued by the town of Rocky Mount.
Officials also announced that Nashville-based singer Yola will perform at the venue at 8 p.m. Oct. 7.
— Staff report
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.