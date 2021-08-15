WATCH NOW: 15-year-old Patriot Players singing sensation gets full year scholarship to Virginia Children's Theatre

“It was a 2-month rehearsal process which was definitely a gigantic jump. There was a lot of being tired – I was 10 – but it did teach me general things of ‘stage right,’ ‘stage left,’ all of those things you have to know them if you’re going to do theater.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The “Mary Poppins” experience also was her first with voice lessons, under the show’s music director, Tim Loman. The lessons and practices “actually helped my singing ability. I noticed myself getting a bigger ranged. It was definitely needed.”

At age 11, she was the narrator in “Into the Woods,” then just had a 3-day break before starting rehearsals for “Christmas Spectacular.” “I was exhausted. I’m pretty sure I had some meltdowns at that point,” she laughed.

In ensemble with “Beauty and the Beast,” “I was literally everywhere. I remember I was just running around all of the time. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in a show.”

She said she recalled thinking that in ensemble she wouldn’t be noticed, until someone in the greetings line after the show asked her about her roles: “‘You just looked like you were having so much fun,’” he told her.