WATCH NOW: 15-year-old Patriot Players singing sensation gets full year scholarship to Virginia Children's Theatre

Fifteen-year-old Anna Locklear is about to begin a year of free voice and acting training, and she and her family credit the people of Martinsville who are backing her.
Anna has been granted the Virginia Children’s Theatre’s Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship for the 2021-22 season. The award will allow her to enroll in as many VCT classes and camps as she desires for the upcoming season, have private coaching sessions with VCT professional artists and also be guaranteed casting in a VCT mainstage production, a VCT press release states. VCT is in Roanoke.
“Martinsville helped her get up there,” said her mother, Sherry Locklear. “Without being asked to help her, they just did it.”
Anna is familiar to anyone who has been in the audience of Patrick & Henry Community College’s Patriot Players productions in recent years. Her first role with them was Jane Banks in “Mary Poppins,” and then she was the narrator in “Into the Woods,” a Mersister in “The Little Mermaid,” ensemble in “Beauty and the Beast” and “Annie: The Musical,” roles in two Christmas Spectaculars and, finally, the iconic Elsa in “Frozen Jr.”
Anna is the daughter of Sherry and Kenny Locklear of Sydnorsville, where they live on a farm with goats, chickens, sheep, llamas, snapping turtles and the ubiquitous dogs and cats. She is the younger sister of four brothers and an aunt to 12 kids.
“I got into singing since I could talk,” Anna said. Her earliest audience was at Hope Presbyterian Church in Martinsville, where she sang “Jesus Loves Me” a cappella, at her request.
She’s now the worship leader at the church, since the previous worship leader, Seth Kanode, passed away. Her role is the “sing a song in front of the church so everyone can listen to me and hopefully make it easier to follow along,” she said. Her friend Bethany Wilson “helps with that as well.”
Anna’s theater experience started with Missoula Children’s Theatre, formerly sponsored annually by Charity League, when she was 6. She only missed one show, when she was on a mission trip in Nicaragua at age 12.
MCT is a great introduction to theater because “it’s such a short time frame that almost any kid can do it,” Anna said. “They teach you so much. Something I’ve continuously brought back to Virginia Children’s Theatre [from Missoula training] is, ‘Loud voices and big, expressive bodies!’ That was the start of learning what you have to do to be a good actor.”
Getting the role as Jane Banks in “Mary Poppins” “was definitely a leap and kind of crazy, because I was going from doing a show in one week [Missoula], cloth curtains and metal poles as the set, to standing on the PHCC stage. I remember looking through, and I was in every single scene except for two in this 2-hour show.
“It was a 2-month rehearsal process which was definitely a gigantic jump. There was a lot of being tired – I was 10 – but it did teach me general things of ‘stage right,’ ‘stage left,’ all of those things you have to know them if you’re going to do theater.”
The “Mary Poppins” experience also was her first with voice lessons, under the show’s music director, Tim Loman. The lessons and practices “actually helped my singing ability. I noticed myself getting a bigger ranged. It was definitely needed.”
At age 11, she was the narrator in “Into the Woods,” then just had a 3-day break before starting rehearsals for “Christmas Spectacular.” “I was exhausted. I’m pretty sure I had some meltdowns at that point,” she laughed.
In ensemble with “Beauty and the Beast,” “I was literally everywhere. I remember I was just running around all of the time. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in a show.”
She said she recalled thinking that in ensemble she wouldn’t be noticed, until someone in the greetings line after the show asked her about her roles: “‘You just looked like you were having so much fun,’” he told her.
Taking the role of Elsa “was scary, because she’s just such an iconic role and … if you mess up in front of any of those children, it will scar them for life,” she said.
Singing the “Let It Go” onstage, she could see through the haze of the haze machine that “all of these little kids [in the audience] had all these light-up wands. … It mesmerized me, like, ‘Oh my gosh, am I really doing this?’”
'Mind-blowing' support
It was during Frozen that she caught the attention of VCT’s Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden. He and Patriot Players Artistic Director Devin Pendleton encouraged her to audition for VCT’s Youth Professional Ensemble.
The video audition process was a scramble to get together songs, video and photos, and Pendleton and Jane Leizer “scrambled around to help her to do everything,” Sherry Locklear said.
Anna was accepted, and VCT gave her a $200 scholarship to cover the $345 cost. The sale of 50/50 tickets during the “Christmas Spectacular,” plus a big donation from a man in the audience, covered the rest of the cost “plus some to cover gas,” she said.
“There was so much support from the Martinsville community,” Anna said. “It was crazy and mind-blowing.”
“And humbling,” her mother added.
The program
The Young Professional Ensemble is a 12-week program with 3-hour sessions once a week and a showcase performance at the end. Anna has been in three of those programs in all.
She was a camp intern with three of VCT’s summer camps, which were held outdoors because of the pandemic. In July 2020 in a VCT performance she portrayed the genie in “Aladdin Jr.,” “one of those iconic roles where it’s a little stressful to play them because everybody has a vision of what they want from this character.”
Since beginning training with VCT she has been in shows such as “Songs from the Past,” “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Oz: A Stage Concert,” and Lucy in the Patriot Players’ “Charlie Brown,” which was made with a small cast and crew and broadcast online, because of the pandemic.
“It’s a big honor to receive” the VCT scholarship “for this 2021-22 season,” Anna said. “It’s definitely a real honor to have received this scholarship. It’s a very important thing that I think a lot of the Roanoke kids look forward to seeing if they receive it at some point.”
Anna is a sophomore, homeschooled through Classical Conversations, and hopes to go to Belmont University in Nashville to study commercial music with concentration in performance, Anna said.
