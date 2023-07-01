CELEBRATION OF FREEDOM SERVICE

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will have a “Celebration of Freedom” worship service on Sunday, July 2, at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Bluegrass and gospel singers and musicians from our area will be leading in worship featuring guitars, a fiddle, a dobro, a harmonica, and an upright bass, as well as the piano and organ. Everyone is encouraged to wear casual clothes in patriotic colors. Following the service, there will be cookies and lemonade on the newly renovated “front porch” of the church.

HOMECOMING COMMUNITY DAY

Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will host Homecoming Community Day on Saturday, July 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All surrounding churches, families and friends of the community (near & far) are invited to attend. The event will take place on the church parking lot and lawn. You are welcome to bring a lawn chair. There will be live music, car show, inflatable and activities for children, food, cake walk and games. Vendors will also be available. All food and activities are free.

VBS

Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway, VBS, will be held July 10-14 from 6-8:30 p.m. Get registered to get your free t-shirt at hbcridgeway.org. Theme will be Answers Keepers of the Kingdom, Standing strong on today’s battle for truth.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will hold a one-day Vacation Bible School on Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m. with theme “Jesus: Our Superhero.” Registration will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the foyer of the sanctuary. VBS is for ages 3 12 and will feature Bible lessons, music, crafts and lunch, and we will also get to meet some “everyday heroes.” The children will provide a short presentation in our picnic shelter at the end of our schedule. Pre-registration is not required but helpful. To do so, please call 276-629-5394 Monday Thursday between 8:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. The deadline to pre-register is Thursday, July 13th.

Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road., Stanleytown, will hold Vacation Bible School July 9-14, 6:15-8 p.m. for 2-5 years old, 6:15-8:30 p.m. for K-12, and adults at 7 p.m.

CELEBRATION

Mount Vernon Baptist Church will host an Axton community July 4th celebration today from 4-8 p.m. at the church located at 7174 Mount Vernon Road in Axton. Free hotdogs, Kona Ice will be selling snow cones, inflatables, cornhole tournament (team registration starts at 4 p.m. under the picnic shelter), tournament starts at 5 p.m.

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, (across from Patrick Henry Elementary School) will hold a free community breakfast Saturday, July 15 from 8:30-10 a.m. This breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month.

Ridgeway United Methodist Church, will hold a free community breakfast on Saturday, July 15 from 8:30-10 a.m. This breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meal is July 12.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Thursday will be published on Saturday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.