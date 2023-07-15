PATRIOTIC MUSIC PROGRAM

Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will host a Patriotic Music Program and Ice Cream Social at 3 p.m. July 29. A choir comprised of performers from Fieldale United Methodist Church, Fieldale Baptist Church, and Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church will be presenting both vocal and handbell music to celebrate America. An ice cream social with a make-your-own-sundae bar will follow in the church social hall. For more information call the church at 276-673-6355 or visit Fieldale United Methodist Church on Facebook.

VBS

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, will hold Vacation Bible School Tuesday through Friday from 6-8:30 p.m. and on July 22 from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Children ages 3-13 are welcomed. Adults and teens 14 and older will have class as well. The week will include daily missions emphasis and a visit by Balloon Dude Travis.

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, VBS, Monday through Friday from 6:15 8:15 p.m. Join us for this EPIC adventure – “Keepers of the Kingdom.” Kings, queens, knights and jesters are all welcome to attend. Please pre-register on-line at www.mccabe.church.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will hold a one-day Vacation Bible School today at 10 a.m. with the theme “Jesus: Our Superhero.” Registration will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the foyer of the sanctuary. VBS is for ages 3 12 and will feature Bible lessons, music, crafts and lunch, and we will also get to meet some “everyday heroes.” The children will provide a short presentation in our picnic shelter at the end of our schedule.

Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville will hold Vacation Bible School Sunday through Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. for children four years old through 6th grade. There will be games, food, crafts and Bible lessons. Prizes will be given out each night. For more information call 276-252-4514.

CHANGE IN SERVICE

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, has combined the Sunday morning worship services into one that will be held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. A breakfast will be held each Sunday at 8:45 a.m., followed by family bible study at 9 a.m. and adult bible study at 11 a.m. For more information call 276-638-7824.

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Clearview Wesleyan Church will host Covenant at 10:45 on July 30. For more information on Covenant click here: (https://www.covenantgospelmusic.com/bio)

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

The Reach Out Ministry of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville, will serve a free takeout community meal on Saturday, July 22. Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, (across from Patrick Henry Elementary School) will hold a free community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. today, with carry out plates available between 9-9:30 a.m. if food available. This breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month.

Ridgeway United Methodist Church, will hold a free community breakfast today, July 15 from 8:30-10 a.m. This breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meal is July 26.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.

Church Without Walls, 904 Fayette St., Martinsville, will not be opening their soup kitchen today, but will be offering free meals on Saturday, July 22 beginning at 1 p.m.

