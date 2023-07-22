SCHOLASTIC/ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS PROGRAM

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have its Scholastic/Achievement Awards Program Sunday during the 11:30 a.m. service. At 3 p.m. Bishop Dillard and Shiloh WOTC Church will render service at Jerusalem Way of the Cross Church, Apostolic Corner, Rocky Mount. The pastor is Bishop Cleive Adams. Sunday Services are streamed on Facebook and YouTube beginning with live Broadcast service at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m. Prerecorded Broadcast airs on WHEE-AM1370 from 9:10 a.m-9:40 a.m.

PATRIOTIC MUSIC PROGRAM

Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will host a Patriotic Music Program and Ice Cream Social on Saturday, July 29 beginning at 3 p.m. A choir comprised of performers from Fieldale United Methodist Church, Fieldale Baptist Church, and Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will be presenting both vocal and handbell music to celebrate America. An ice cream social with a make-your-own-sundae bar will follow in the church social hall. For more information call the church at 276-673-6355 or visit Fieldale United Methodist Church on Facebook.

VBS

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 13602 Martinsville Highway, Cascade, will hold Vacation Bible School July 24-26 with refreshments served from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and devotions and instruction from 6:30 to 8 p.m. If you need transportation, the bus will run between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Please contact Brother Herbert at 434-228-3756, Sisters Ethel at 276-403-2600 or Gloria at 276-340-1890 if you need transportation.

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, concludes its Vacation Bible School today from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Children ages 3-13 are welcomed. Adults and teens 14 and older will have class as well.

CHANGE IN SERVICE

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, has combined the Sunday morning worship services into one that will be held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. A breakfast will be held each Sunday at 8:45 a.m., followed by family bible study at 9 a.m. and adult bible study at 11 a.m. For more information call 276-638-7824.

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Clearview Wesleyan Church will host Covenant at 10:45 on July 30. For more information on Covenant click here: (https://www.covenantgospelmusic.com/bio)

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, will host New Song Community Choir on July 30 at 5 p.m.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

The Reach Out Ministry of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville, will serve a free takeout community meal today. Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, (across from Patrick Henry Elementary School) will hold a free community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. today, with carry out plates available between 9-9:30 a.m. if food available. This breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month.

Ridgeway United Methodist Church, will hold a free community breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meal is July 26.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.

Church Without Walls, 904 Fayette St., Martinsville, will be offering free meals today beginning at 1 p.m.