ONE SERVICE ONLY

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, will have service one service only on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Way of the Cross Church of Christ International Holy Convocation, Headquarters in Martinsville will convene in Baltimore, Maryland, July 31-Aug. 4 at the Baltimore Waterfront Marriott, Bishop Earley Dillard, Presiding Bishop. The original Dodson 5 of Martinsville, and Stella award winner/Actress Jekalyn Carr will be guest psalmist on Monday at the opening Gala.

FREE BIBLES

The Chatham Heights Church of Christ will be handing out free Bibles today from 10 a.m. until noon next to Bryant Radio, 3449 Virginia Avenue in Collinsville. The Bibles are brand new and contain the Old and New Testaments and will be made available to anyone wishing to have one.

PASTOR APPRECIATION

DINNER

White’s Chapel Baptist Church, 6237 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway, will have a pastor appreciation dinner for Jerry Slemp who is stepping down at the end of July. The dinner will be after the service on Sunday in the fellowship hall.

PATRIOTIC MUSIC PROGRAM

Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will host a Patriotic Music Program and Ice Cream Social today, beginning at 3 p.m. A choir comprised of performers from Fieldale United Methodist Church, Fieldale Baptist Church, and Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church will be presenting both vocal and handbell music to celebrate America. An ice cream social with a make-your-own-sundae bar will follow in the church social hall. For more information call the church at 276-673-6355 or visit Fieldale United Methodist Church on Facebook.

CHANGE IN SERVICE

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, has combined the Sunday morning worship services into one that will be held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. A breakfast will be held each Sunday at 8:45 a.m., followed by family bible study at 9 a.m. and adult bible study at 11 a.m. For more information call 276-638-7824.

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Clearview Wesleyan Church will host Covenant at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. For more information on Covenant click here: (https://www.covenantgospelmusic.com/bio)

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, will host New Song Community Choir on Sunday at 5 p.m.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, (across from Patrick Henry Elementary School) will hold a free community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m., with carry out plates available between 9-9:30 a.m. if food available. This breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month.

Ridgeway United Methodist Church, will hold a free community breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.

Publication of church events is free in the Bulletin. Announcements received by the newspaper by 3 p.m. Thursday will be published on Saturday. Pictures are welcomed. Send information to accent@martinsville bulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.