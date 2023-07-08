CONCERT

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have The Family 5 of Bassett as guests for a concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Services are streamed on Facebook and YouTube beginning with a live broadcast beginning at 10:30 a.m. The broadcast airs on WHEE-AM1370 from 9:10 a.m.-9:40 a.m. Wednesday’s Midweek Prayer & Bible Study service is at 6:30 p.m.

HOMECOMING COMMUNITY DAY

Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will host Homecoming Community Day today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All surrounding churches, families and friends of the community (near & far) are invited to attend. The event will take place on the church parking lot and lawn. You are welcomed to bring a lawn chair. There will be live music, car show, inflatable and activities for children, food, cake walk and games. Vendors will also be available. All food and activities are free.

VBS

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, VBS, July 17th July 21st from 6:15 8:15 p.m. Join us for this EPIC adventure – “Keepers of the Kingdom.” Kings, queens, knights and jesters are all welcome to attend. Please pre-register on-line at www.mccabe.church

Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, will hold Vacation Bible School July 18-21 from 6-8:30 p.m. and on July 22 from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Children ages 3-13 are welcomed. Adults and teens 14 and older will have class as well. The week will include daily missions emphasis and a visit by Balloon Dude Travis.

Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway, Vacation Bible School will be held beginning Monday and continuing through Friday from from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening. Get registered to get your free t-shirt at hbcridgeway.org. The theme will be “Answers, keepers of the kingdom standing strong on today’s battle for truth.”

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will hold a one-day Vacation Bible School on Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m. with theme “Jesus: Our Superhero.” Registration will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the foyer of the sanctuary. VBS is for ages 3 12 and will feature Bible lessons, music, crafts and lunch, and we will also get to meet some “everyday heroes.” The children will provide a short presentation in our picnic shelter at the end of our schedule. Pre-registration is not required but helpful. To do so, please call 276-629-5394 Monday Thursday between 8:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m. The deadline to pre-register is Thursday, July 13th.

Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road., Stanleytown, will hold Vacation Bible School July 9-14, 6:15-8 p.m. for 2-5 years old, 6:15-8:30 p.m. for K-12, and adults at 7 p.m.

Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville will hold Vacation Bible School July 16-19 from 6:30-8 p.m. for children four years old through 6th grade. There will be games, food, crafts and Bible lessons. Prizes will be given out each night. For more information call 276-252-4514.

CHANGE IN SERVICE

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, has combined the Sunday morning worship services into one that will be held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. A breakfast will be held each Sunday at 8:45 a.m., followed by family bible study at 9 a.m. and adult bible study at 11 a.m. For more information call 276-638-7824.

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, (across from Patrick Henry Elementary School) will hold a free community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, with carry out plates available between 9-9:30 a.m. if food available. This breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month.

Ridgeway United Methodist Church, will hold a free community breakfast on Saturday, July 15 from 8:30-10 a.m. This breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meals are July 12 and 26.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.

