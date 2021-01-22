Has your event schedule changed?

Your events are important to the public, and we take seriously our mission of keeping reaers informed about when they are scheduled or, in some cases, unscheduled.

Part of this role for The Bulletin is to keep trakc of traditional events, agencies, office access and organizations that have closed, canceled or rescheduled — or now perhaps reopening — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On some days, a portion of that list appears in this space, and the complete list is published daily at www.martinsvillebulletin.com.

We ask each individual, group or office to review that list and update us on your plans. Some of your plans are said to be fluid. Some have not told us if your hours or practices have differed.

Because the public looks to the Bulletin as the complete and accurate resource for such information, we ask that you apprise us of any firm changes.

Please send updates to info@martinsvillebulletin.com. We will alter that calendar upon receipt. Any questions can be sent to that address as well.

The Bulletin Staff