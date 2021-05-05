Certified Elder Law® Attorney RobertW. Haley of TheEstate & Elder Center of Southside Virginia, PLLC focuses on elder law and estate planning. Services include preparing wills, trusts, powers of attorney and living wills, and assisting with asset protection and special needs planning to name just a few. These are uncertain times! With COVID-19pandemic continuing and ever-rising costs of long-term care, the future is not guaranteed. Haley and staff work to bring families peace of mind through personalized, professional and diligent planning. Haley’s law firm strives to build “a relationship, not just representation” with each client. As a member of the Council for Advanced Practitioners(a distinction reached by less than 90 attorneys nationwide) by the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Mr. Haley understands life is full of the unexpected and the need for preventative planning. “Our firm has been blessed beyond my wildest dreams in having families reach out to us to help them, many times while they are in crisis. It’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly and we would like to thank all those that have reached out to us over the years. ”Haley said.