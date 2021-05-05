For the past 25 years, Bassett Funeral Service has provided families in the Martinsville and Henry County area with personalized and quality funeral services.

Founded in 1996, Bassett Funeral Service has eased families’ minds with a dedication to serving the community. It is one of the newest and largest funeral home in Henry County and is able to meet the needs of the community. Bassett Funeral Service makes it a priority to arrange each service with a level of professionalism and care. In addition to funerals, cremation services are also available. “The community has really stuck by us when we first opened up,” said co-founder Paul Kennedy, Jr. “We eventually built something nicer so we could help them even further. "Bassett Funeral Service understands the importance of aftercare following a loved one’s death. They offer several booklets and other resources to help families after the death. Its two founders, Kennedy and Daryl B. Martin, are proud to serve Henry County beyond their funeral home. Kennedy is on the Board of Trustees for the Bassett Public Library Association, on the Bassett Rescue Squad board of directors and recent appointments by the Henry Co. Board of Supervisors and the Martinsville/Henry Co. Social Services board.