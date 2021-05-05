The church was founded in 1950 by Reverend Almeda F. Millner. A former teacher, Almeda devoted her life to the ministry for 39 years until her passing. The church began in a Stoney Mountain home and grew into the spiritual foundation it is today, now located at 2839 Stoney Mountain Road in Martinsville, Virginia. Morning Star is committed to meeting the spiritual and community needs in the Martinsville area. The leading pastor today is Rev. Tyler C. Millner, one of the sons of the founder Rev. Almeda, installed March 1991(from 1989- 91—Pastor Tyler together with his brother Minister Rufus provided leadership and shepherding to the congregation.) Pastor Tyler have mirrored the devotion and commitment modelled by his dear mother and first pastor, and protecting and extending his mother’s legacy by staying true to the church’s core values and efforts in the community. The church isn’t defined by denomination. Nor is it bounded by traditional rituals and religious doctrine. Morning Star is the place for beginning your spiritual Journey with the freedom to explore and grow one’s faith. At Morning star, one can find nurture, opportunity and challenge. One of Morning Star’s goals is to challenge newcomers to join the ministry of helping those in need.Millner and his congregation are active in the community and stress the importance of ending hunger, both spiritual and physical. Morning Star is a member of Bread for the World, a Christian-based organization designed to end domestic and world hunger. Morning Star also places an emphasis on education. Since its foundation in 1950, the church has been an advocate for higher education and has helped its congregation attain degrees, three of which have earned doctorates from accredited universities. Millner helped design Richmond’s Community Learning Week, which has been recognized as a model program for honoring the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Morning Star has also worked closely with Virginia Union University, the historically black university in Richmond, to help aspiring college students reach their goals. Part of Morning Star’s educational platform is to remind churchgoers of their heritage. Martin Luther King Jr. is one of Millner’s biggest inspirations and Millner strives to follow in King’s footsteps. Between preaching and being a spiritual guide to his congregation, Millner is an advocate for media coverage in regards to social justice. “People need to know and understand the struggle for what it’s like to be black and brown,” Millner said. “We haven’t always been counted as equals, but that’s all I want for us.” Millner has conversations with elected officials in the community in an effort to bring equality to Henry County. His goal as a pastor is to preach with an emphasis on “wholesome spiritual development with a social consciousness.” Morning Star Holy Church is a church for those seeking spiritual development and a challenge to their personal and spiritual lives. While their primary mission is to spread the gospel, the church is dedicated to change and reform locally and internationally. Millner and Morning Star’s congregation will serve as a guide to newcomers and their spiritual growth. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call at 276-224-4147.