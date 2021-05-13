The loss of a loved one can be stressful for families. Hairston Funeral Home strives to make this as stress free as possible. As a family owned, full-service funeral home, Hairston Funeral Home makes each family a priority with courteous and personalized services. No detail is overlooked in the planning process, from writing the obituary to the smallest details for the funeral.

Owner and president, Kerry G. Smith knows the importance of flexibility of services, which is why Hairston Funeral Home offers a choice of services to fit each family’s needs. Hairston Funeral Home will take care of services, including funeral program design and special limousine and transport options. A variety of affordable options are available for caskets, urns and vaults.

“Our main priority is providing families with the best funeral service possible,” said Smith. “We’ve been blessed to serve Martinsville, Henry County and surrounding areas for as long as we have. Our ambition has always been to help the community.”

Hairston Funeral Home understands the burden that comes with unplanned funerals. With that in mind, a pre-planning form is available on their website, https://hairstonfunerals.com, to help families organize and plan a service for their loved one. This helps remove some of the stress of having to plan a funeral on a short notice and also gives families peace of mind. For more details on preplanning, call the office at (276) 632-3336.

With the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, funeral service is evolving and new challenges arise. Hairston Funeral Home practices CDC guidelines and requires social distancing at all services. However, they embrace these challenges with positive attitudes and an excellent staff that allows them to cater to any family’s needs.

Hairston Funeral Home is excited about their future as they plan improvements and an expansion of their current building located at 301 Fayette Street, Martinsville, Virginia 24112. These improvements will aid in the comfort of their families and their ability to better accommodate their customers’ needs. It will also be a positive improvement for the city.