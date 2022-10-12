Fall Festival at Mulberry Creek community

Mulberry Creek Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living’s Fall Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at 300 and 400 Blue Ridge St. in Martinsville.

Open to the public, the event will feature food trucks, live music, Trunk-or-Treat, a job fair and more.

“The residents and staff are so excited about our first annual Fall Festival,” Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Activities Director Julie Garcia stated in a press release. “They are looking forward to seeing grandchildren and great-grandchildren in costume for the Trunk-or-Treat, and several residents are making plans to escort those children through the Trunk-or-Treat portion of the Fall Festival.”

Trunk-or-Treat will be available throughout the whole event. Popcorn, hot dogs from Mallory Dogz and Lucky Venable’s fried fish will be for sale.

Vendors will sell crafts, Scentsy products, makeup and miscellaneous items. A gift basket will be raffled off.

Jake Earles will perform from 1-2 p.m. Other activities include corn hole, yard Jenga, horseshoes, face painting and games for children.

Tours of both the buildings will be given in limited areas to respect residents’ privacy. A job fair will be conducted.

“We are thrilled to hold an event for the entire Martinsville and Henry County community,” stated Kissito Healthcare Area Market Coordinator Amanda Gray in a press release. Kissito runs Mulberry Creek. “Our residents are going to love spending time with their families and friends while participating in all the fun throughout the day.”

“Our Assisted Living residents are quite excited about the Fall Festival and have been talking to their families and community friends about it for the last several days,” Mulberry Creek Assisted Living Activities Director Laura Gall stated in the release. “Almost every resident is eager to find out which food trucks will be where so they have the chance to try different and delicious foods they might only experience out in the community.”

Anyone interested in signing up to have a booth, perform, set up a car for Trunk-or-Treat or be a food vendor can sign up by emailing Gray at Amanda.Gray@kissito.org or calling 276-358-0280.