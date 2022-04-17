Fanfare: Local third grader wins state Elk Hoop Shoot championship

Anna Rorrer, a 9-year-old from Martinsville, won the local Elk Hoop Shoot in Collinsville, on January 8. From there, she went on to compete in, and win, the district shoot in Bedford, on January 22.
Anna went on to become the Virginia State Elk Hoop Shoot Champion in Waynesboro on February 13. She is the first local state winner since 1992.
Anna finished fourth at the regional championship in Frederick, Maryland on March 12.
Anna's twin brother, Bryce, also won the local Elk Hoop Shoot in Collinsville in January in the 8-0 age group, and was the runner-up at the district shoot later that month.
Anna and Bryce are the daughter and son of Brian & April Rorrer of Martinsville.
Anna is a third grader & Principal Scholar at G.W. Carver Elementary School. She is a member of Godz Kids at Hillcrest Baptist Church, dances at The Dance Studio, and is a member of the Storm travel softball team. She also plays parks & rec basketball, softball and volleyball.