Fans treated to vintage Martinsville Speedway race Sunday

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell told media members that Sunday’s crowd for the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 was the largest the track has seen since 2016.
In the first NASCAR race at Martinsville that allowed full capacity since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, fans were treated to a vintage Paperclip playoff race. Under clear blue skies and mid-60s temperatures, the heat was on the track with seven drivers battling for three spots in the Cup Series championship next week.
The only driver who had locked themselves into the championship before Sunday’s race was Kyle Larson.
At the end of a race that featured 15 cautions, including four in the final 50 laps, it was Alex Bowman, who was eliminated from the playoffs three weeks ago, who took the checkered flag and the grandfather clock. Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex, Jr. will now join Larson in the final four.
Hamlin was racing Bowman for the lead in the final 10 laps when the two got into each other in Turn 4, spinning Hamlin up the track. The No. 11 had to hustle to get back in line and not lose too many positions because he needed to finish better than 26th to advance to the championship.
At the end of overtime, Hamlin came away in 24th.
Despite finishing second and third, both Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski were both eliminated from the playoffs. Truex came away Sunday in fourth. Elliott, who clinched his spot in the championship at the end of the second stage, finished 16th.
Larson finished 14th.
The championship four will race for a title next week, but they agreed racing at Martinsville in the last playoff race before the championship, is more stressful.
“It’s just eight guys. The eight best guys of the year are trying to whittle it down to four. You know it’s going to be tight, you know it’s going to be close. Every spot is going to matter,” Truex said. “You just know it’s going to be close and then you come down to Martinsville and you know it’s going to be a nail-biter, which it was. So next week is an honor and a pleasure to get to race for championships and only four of us get to do it. It’s a fun week, but it’s definitely a lot less pressure than going from eight to four.”
The NASCAR Cup Series championship will take place next Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. It will begin at 3 p.m. EST.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com