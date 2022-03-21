Far Southwest Virginia vaccination rates trail nation, much of world

BRISTOL — More than half of far Southwest Virginia residents remain unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus — ranking the region last in the U.S. and well below much of the world — even though the lack of vaccinations is blamed for a majority of the hospitalizations and many of the deaths the region experienced during the past year.

Locally, initial vaccine response was very high starting in January 2021, but by mid-year the local take rate slowed to a trickle, and climbing from 45% to 48% took five months to complete from last October to February.

Currently 49% of Southwest Virginia’s 317,000 residents are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The region’s combined rate of less than 50% continues to rank dead last compared to all U.S. states — the national average is 65% — and well below much of the civilized world.

Globally, 56.9% of the world’s residents are fully vaccinated, according to the website OurWorldInData.org. Randomly, Mexico is at 61% fully vaccinated, the United Kingdom is at 72.2%, Germany is 75%, France stands at 77%, Japan and Italy are at 79%, Canada is at 81%, while China is at 85% and our neighbors in Cuba are at 87%. The United Arab Emirates is at nearly 96% fully vaccinated.

The closest nation to this corner of Appalachia, in terms of percentage of population fully vaccinated, is Russia at 49.5%. Among those ranking lower are Egypt, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

Seven Southwest Virginia localities were above the 50% mark, led by Washington County at 54% and Smyth at 52%. The cities of Bristol and Norton, Buchanan, Dickenson, and Russell counties all hover just above 50%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Booster shots by Pfizer and Moderna — recommended last year by the CDC — found even less favor locally as less than 30% of residents have received a booster shot.

Virginia is among 14 states and the District of Columbia with more than 70% of its entire population fully vaccinated. Tennessee has 3.7 million residents, or 53.8% of its population, fully vaccinated.

Since last July, about 80% of all people hospitalized locally with COVID-19 were not vaccinated. Even more telling, about 90% or more of COVID patients in intensive care units or requiring a ventilator to breathe due to COVID symptoms, were likewise unvaccinated, according to Ballad Health figures released weekly and compiled by the Herald Courier.

“Even today, if you look at the people in the hospital, 80% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated and 90% on a ventilator are not vaccinated,” Eric Deaton, chief operating officer of Ballad Health System, said. “There is no doubt that it works. It keeps people out of the hospital. It keeps them from getting really severe disease so our recommendation is to get the vaccine where it’s available.”

Local health officials said widespread misinformation regarding vaccine efficacy and safety, sometimes conflicting advice from the federal level and the politicization of the vaccine issue left many confused with an array of questions and concerns.

“VDH has worked hard to make vaccine information and opportunities available to the public and will continue to do so. We are making mobile clinics available and have community health workers engaged in outreach,” Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager of the Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers Health District, said earlier this year. “We encourage everyone to get answers to their vaccine questions from legitimate sources — talk to your health care provider, and avoid misinformation that is frequently found on social media.”

Ballad Health System and other providers continue promoting vaccination efforts, encouraging people to discuss personal concerns with their physician.

“Our advice is to get the vaccination; get the booster. If there is a recommendation for a fourth shot, follow the guidelines on that,” Deaton said.