Farris: Father, grandmother taught 'both sides of Christmas': Santa Claus and Jesus

I will be 78 years old on the tenth of February, 2022, and I still get excited on Christmas and other holidays. I guess I’m still a little girl in my heart. I enjoy Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, New Year’s, all the holidays except Halloween.

For me Christmas is a time to reflect on the birth of Jesus (Matthew 1:18). It is also a time to be with family and friends, and a time to be glad that Christ was born to save the world.

Like most things in life, Christmas is how someone sees it in their mind. The same goes for Santa Claus. If a person’s choice is not to believe in Jesus or Santa Claus, that is their right.

My dad and my Nana taught me both sides of Christmas. The spiritual side of Christmas is centered around the birth of Jesus. He is God’s gift to the world. My dad taught me that Santa Claus symbolized the natural part of Christmas. He told me that some people only had a decent meal or a new pair of shoes or clothes during Christmas. Santa brought joy and happiness to people who had to struggle to survive.

I wondered why I didn’t see Jesus as Santa, so I asked my dad. He told me that Jesus was a Spirit. He could see me and everyone on earth, but no one could see him. It made me so happy to know that Jesus was such an important part of Christmas. Then I thought about Santa Claus, and that made me happy, too. There’d be something for me under the tree, a turkey dinner and family coming to visit. Those thoughts made me happy, too.

Today, I am still grateful for both sides of Christmas. I humbly celebrate the birth of Christ, and I thank him for all the earthly blessings I receive. I’d like to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a New Year filled with love.

The writer lives in Martinsville. She has been a member of the Piedmont Writers Group and a long-time contributor to the Bulletin’s Reader’s Diary sections.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.