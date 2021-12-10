 Skip to main content
Fieldale-Collinsville Volunteer Rescue Squad awards
At the Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad's Christmas dinner, awards were given to (from left): Keith Sink, BLS of the Year; Owen Gladu, Most Improved;Harrie McFarland, Rookie of the Year; Beth Arseneault, Officer of the Year; Kayla Quesinberry, ALS of the year; Dan Thompson, Most Dedicated and (not pictured) Dustin Arsenault, Lifetime Recognition Award for 15 years.
