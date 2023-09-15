A Fieldale man drug and gun charges after authorities served a search warrant on his home Wednesday night.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Investigators executed a search warrant at 304 Merriman Road in Fieldale, but were not able to located Kevin Duane Webster Jr., 30, of the home. Webster was found on Thursday, hiding inside an RV on Crestview Road in Bassett, a release stated.

Webster was charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of ammunition for a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

Anyone having any information about narcotic trafficking operations, is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to crimes. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.