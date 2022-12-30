Fincher named City police chief

Deputy Chief Rob Fincher has been named Martinsville's new chief of police, effective on Sunday -- Jan. 1.

Fincher is a graduate of Martinsville High School. He has a bachelor's degree from Averett University and a master's degree from Liberty University.

Fincher has served as a police officer for the Martinsville Police Department for over 28 years in various capacities, including Deputy Chief of Police over the last five years. During his time with the Martinsville Police Department, Fincher has completed a number of advanced programs in police management that City administration believes, coupled with his experience, will serve him well in his new role, according to a press release.

Fincher plans to have community-oriented policing at the forefront of operations for the department.

“I am extremely honored at the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of the Martinsville and I am excited for the future of continuing to build meaningful relationships with this great community,” said Fincher.