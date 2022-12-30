 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fincher named City police chief

  • 0
Fincher

Martinsville Police Department Deputy Chief Rob Fincher will be chief of police, effective Sunday.

 Holly Kozelsky

Deputy Chief Rob Fincher has been named Martinsville's new chief of police, effective on Sunday -- Jan. 1.

Fincher is a graduate of Martinsville High School. He has a bachelor's degree from Averett University and a master's degree from Liberty University.

Fincher has served as a police officer for the Martinsville Police Department for over 28 years in various capacities, including Deputy Chief of Police over the last five years. During his time with the Martinsville Police Department, Fincher has completed a number of advanced programs in police management that City administration believes, coupled with his experience, will serve him well in his new role, according to a press release.

Fincher plans to have community-oriented policing at the forefront of operations for the department.

“I am extremely honored at the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of the Martinsville and I am excited for the future of continuing to build meaningful relationships with this great community,” said Fincher.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Uptown Partnership gets new life

Uptown Partnership gets new life

The future of Uptown Partnership appears to be in transition, and the organization may become an extension of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert