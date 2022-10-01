Fire thwarted at uptown apartment

A resident in an apartment at 25 Broad Street in Martinsville called the 911 Communications Center shortly before noon on Saturday to report a fire.

A dispatcher notified Martinsville Fire and EMS and said the resident told her the fire had begun on a stove and although the stove had been turned off, the fire continued to burn.

Two fire trucks responded to the three-story building and the fire was quickly brought under control.

Martinsville Police also responded and made sure residents were evacuated while the fire was extinguished and the building was ventilated.

There were no injuries and no information was made available as to the amount of damage that may have occurred.