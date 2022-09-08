Five locals make 500 Power List; Campbell, Monday, Hoff, Spilman, Parkinson named

Five local business people made the 2022-23 Virginia Business Virginia 500 Power List of the state’s most powerful and influential leaders.

They are Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell; attorney Monica T. Monday; Hooker Furnishings Corp. CEO Jeremy R. Hoff; Bassett Furniture Industries Chairman, President and CEO Robert H. “Rob” Spilman Jr.; and Drake Extrusion Inc. CEO John Parkinson.

Campbell runs the track his grandfather, H. Clay Earles, built in 1947. He is a pilot and a former race car driver and a voting member for the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

He and his dance partner, Kathy Rogers, were the winners of the first Dancing for the Arts fundraising competition in 2012. He is on the board of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) and the Blue Ridge Airport Authority.

Monday, who lives in Martinsville, is a managing partner of Gentry Locke, Virginia’s eighth largest law firm, with offices in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Richmond. She heads the firm’s appellate practice.

A graduate of The College of William & Mary, Monday is a past chair of the Virginia Bar Association’s Appellate Practice Section Council and was the fifth Virginia attorney to be inducted as a Fellow of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers.

She is on the board of directors of The Harvest Foundation and is a member of the Martinsville Garden Club.

Hoff joined Hooker Furniture in 2017 and was over the upholstery, case goods and legacy brands divisions until he was named CEO in 2021. He also serves on Hooker’s board of directors.

He is the fourth CEO in Hooker’s 98-year history and the first CEO outside the Hooker family. Hoff is credited with expanding Hooker’s diversity and sustainability initiatives and launched several new brands. Under his leadership, Hooker opened its largest yet warehouse, 800,000 square feet, in Georgia, and is expanding and moving the showroom in High Point, N.C.

He has been president of Theodore Alexander and senior vice president of A.R.T. Furniture. He started his career at Louis Shanks of Texas.

Spilman became CEO, a position also held by his late father, in 2000, and he has 38 years total with the company.

He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University. Spilman was on the board of directors for Harris Teeter Supermarkets Inc. from 2002-2014 and has been on the board of directors of Dominion Energy Inc. since 2009.

Parkinson has been the CEO of Drake Extrusion Inc. of Ridgeway for more than 20 years.

He is an accounting and finance graduate of Lancaster University in England.

He is a board member of the GO Virginia Region 3 Council and of Virginia Career Works West Piedmont Region. He is the secretary and treasurer of C-PEG.