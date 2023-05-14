Five Martinsville High School athletes committed this week to continue their athletic careers in college.

Football players Rayshawn Dickerson and Ronnie Jackson Jr. both signed to play at UVA Wise. Chavis Martin and Christian Jones also committed to play football at Averett University, and Andy Garcia committed to play soccer at the University of Lynchburg.

Here’s a look at all what all five athletes had to say about their college commitments.

Rayshawn Dickerson and Ronnie Jackson Jr.

One of the most decorated athletes in Martinsville’s Class of 2023, Dickerson chose to continue football in college after staring in five sports in high school.

The Bulldogs quarterback was named First Team All-Piedmont District as an all-purpose offensive player last fall, and was named Second Team All-Piedmont District as a defensive back.

Dickerson was also a member of Martinsville’s 4x100 meter relay team that won the VHSL Class 2 state championship in outdoor track last spring, and was part of the 4x200 meter relay team that finished second at the VHSL Class 2 indoor track championship this winter.

He was named Second Team All-Piedmont District for basketball this winter, and is the catcher for Martinsville’s baseball team.

Dickerson said he chose UVA Wise because “I feel like it fits me,” he said.

One of Dickerson’s former coaches is also a member of the Cavaliers’ coaching staff.

“It’s quiet, it’s off to the side, so I can try to stay out of trouble,” he added.

“I just feel like it’ll be me going up there and showing what I’ve got.”

Dickerson said he plans to study business.

During his time with the Bulldogs, Dickerson said he learned “To push for what we want and keep working hard on and off the field,” which he said he’ll take into his college career.

“It feels good going on to the next level, trying to see what’s going to happen next,” he said.

Dickerson will be joined at Wise by Bulldogs receiver/defensive back Ronnie Jackson Jr.

Alongside Dickerson, Jackson was also a member of both the 4x100 meter outdoor track state champion relay team, and the second place 4x200 meter indoor track relay team.

Jackson was also a member of the Bulldogs boys basketball team this winter.

The Bulldogs senior said he chose UVA Wise because “It’s a good school, great coaching staff.”

“It feels good,” Jackson added. “It’s like an accomplishment kind of. I’m ready to keep going… I’m just ready to work.”

Jackson said he was offered by Wise coach Dane Dameron at the last minute, and added “I thank the coach for that and giving me a chance.”

UVA Wise, located in Wise County, is an NCAA Division II school that plays in the South Atlantic Conference.

Jackson said he plans to “Keep making stuff happen,” in the fall when he starts his college career.

“Just keep going, keep staying focused and don’t get caught up on the outside,” he added. “Keeping up the grades, going to work, and making my family proud, most importantly.”

Christian Jones and Chavis Martin

Christian Jones has been a multi-sport athlete at MHS for several years, and will continue to be one in college. Jones will join both the football and track teams at Averett University this fall.

“It might be tough because now that you’re in college it really doesn’t come seasonal, it’s all year-round for both,” Jones said of playing multiple sports. “So it’ll be stressful at times, but it’ll all pay off.”

Jones was a receiver for the Bulldogs last fall, and led the team in receiving touchdowns.

He finished ninth in the 400 meter dash at the VHSL Class 2 outdoor track state championship last spring, after finishing third in the event at the Region 2C championship.

He was also a member of Martinsville’s boys basketball team this winter.

“It feels good, especially because I’m going to college and get to do what I love to do, football and track,” Jones said of signing. “It feels great.”

Jones said he chose Averett because his teammate Chavis Martin is also going there.

“We’ve been playing together for a little while and he already had signed, so I just said I’m going to go with him,” Jones said. “And they showed a lot of interest in me since I’ve been playing football, so I just felt like that was home.

“I feel like going with him will make a big difference because I feel like I’ll be down there with someone I know and that’ll help a lot. We’ll be learning together.”

Martin was named first team all-region as both an offensive and defensive lineman for his play with the Bulldogs football team last fall. The senior led Martinsville with 75 solo tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, and eight sacks in the regular season.

Martin was also a member of Martinsville’s boys basketball team this winter, and is part of the Bulldogs baseball and outdoor track teams this spring.

The Bulldog said he chose Averett because Cougars coach Patrick Henry reminded him of Martinsville football coach Bobby Martin.

“It feels like home,” Chavis Martin said. “He feels like family too, honestly.”

“It feels good,” he added. “It feels like, I don’t know, a dream come true.”

Averett is an NCAA Division III school in Danville. The Cougars play in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

Both Jones and Martin said they’re excited to get back on the football field this fall.

“I’m just ready to get out there and show what I can do. Earn a spot, play, everything,” Jones said.

“I’m looking forward to a lot of winning, honestly,” Martin said. “We’re going to do some winning this year.

“Go Cougars.”

Andy Garcia

Andy Garcia has been a star for both Martinsville’s football and boys soccer teams, but he’ll stick to just the pitch in college.

Garcia will join the men’s soccer team at the University of Lynchburg this fall.

Lynchburg is an NCAA Division III school that competes in the ODAC. The Hornets soccer team has won the conference championship five times in the last nine seasons.

“I’m going to take my talent and show what I’ve got,” Garcia said at his signing.

Garcia is the captain and leading scorer for the Bulldogs soccer team this spring. He was named First Team All-Piedmont District soccer as a junior last season.

He was also named Second Team All-Piedmont District and Second Team All-Region 2C football as a kicker last fall. As a junior, he was named Second Team All-VHSL Class 2 as a punter.

Garcia said he chose Lynchburg because of “the atmosphere.”

“It drew me in,” he added. “And it’s close to home.”

The Bulldog said he plans to study business.

He’s most looking forward to “Working hard, just get better every day,” he said.

“And learning too,” he added.