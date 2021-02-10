Five runners commit to Patrick Henry Community College

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Some involved are taken to the hospital.
NEW VIDEO: WATCH NOW: Shootout at El Norteno Restaurant in Martinsville leaves 2 dead, 2 seriously wounded
Restaurant patrons were trapped inside as several men opened fire at each other.
Both pastors, one in Axton and the other in Bassett, were hospitalized just days after Christmas.
She was found Friday and died on Saturday.
WATCH NOW: Collinsville, Martinsville men charged with killing of 2, wounding 2 in shootout at El Norteno Restaurant; victims are identified
- Updated
Both victims were Martinsville residents.
- Updated
Another 18 direct indictments were sealed for five days, pending serving.
- Updated
Some involved are taken to the hospital.
Two are arrested after one is wounded about a 1-mile from restaurant shootout.
- Updated
CVS and Walmart in Martinsville and Stuart and the Salem VA Medical Center announce plans to offer the vaccine starting next week.