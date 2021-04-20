Five years behind bars for man who tried to pick up cop posing as 13-year-old

FLOYD — Darren Wayne Penrose said he was sorry for what he'd done – but insisted that he'd known that "Courtney," the 13-year-old girl he was propositioning online, actually was an adult police officer.
That was difficult to believe, Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor replied Tuesday, since Penrose had proceeded to send a picture of his penis to the officer.
pleaded guilty in September
