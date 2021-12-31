Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Henry County.
(Editor’s note: This list is part of a series of stories the Martinsville Bulletin is running this week looking at athletes from all five loca…
(Editor’s note: This list is part of a series of stories the Martinsville Bulletin is running this week looking at athletes from all five loca…
A biker was injured on Christmas Day when the motorcycle he was on appeared to have collided with a silver SUV at the intersection of Callands and Sago Roads.
Former Carlisle boys basketball player BJ Fitzgerald is one of the leading scorers at Virginia State University this season. Fitzgerald spoke with the Bulletin about what the lessons from Carlisle he still carries with him today.
Martinsville High School graduate De'Niya Gravely will begin her junior track season at Norfolk State in January 14 after missing her sophomore year with an injury.
The Virginia Supreme Court did on Tuesday what a redistricting commission failed to do when it established new voting districts for the Senate…
Attorney General Mark Herring has issued an Official Advisory Opinion that indicates the Henry County Board of Supervisors are misusing money from a new tax implemented this year.
Two cars collided in uptown Martinsville Tuesday morning, closing an intersection while workers cleared the vehicles and the debris from the road.
Thomas Joe Braxton III, 39, was found guilty in August by Henry County Circuit Judge David Williams of all charges in the wounding last year of former Martinsville City Patrolman Michael Panos and sentenced this week.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.