Former Carlisle soccer standout selected in first round of MLS Draft

Edward Kizza, who played one season of boys soccer at Carlisle School in 2013, was selected in the first round of the Major League Soccer Draft Thursday.

Kizza was taken No. 24 overall by the New England Revolution Thursday.

Kizza, who is from Kampala, Uganda, played his freshman year at Carlisle School, leading the Chiefs in scoring with 37 goals that season and helping the team reach the VISAA DII state championship. He was named First Team All-VISAA that season.

After transferring from Carlisle in 2014, the forward attended Mountverde Academy in Florida, and played collegiately at University of Pittsburgh. In three seasons at Pitt he scored 31 goals and had seven assists, and was named First Team All-ACC in 2018 and 2019.

A scouting report on MLSSoccer.com described Kizza as “a clever, fox-in-the-box type who lit it up for Pittsburgh in 2018 and 2019.”

Kizza abruptly left the Pitt program prior to the start of the 2020 season for off-field reasons.