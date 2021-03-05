Friday Football Roundup: G.W.-Danville defeats Patrick County in a rout on Cougars opening night

G.W.-Danville's football team scored on the third play from scrimmage Friday night, and kept finding the endzone in a 41-0 rout of Patrick County High School in Danville.
The Eagles scored on their first two possessions of the night on a 61-yard catch by Zavion King and a 4-yard run by Willie Edmunds.
G.W. would score three more times before the half to go up 34-0 at the break.
One more score in the second half by Edmunds put the final nail in the coffin for the Cougars.
Patrick County was playing their first game of the season.
"It's tough when you've got to come into a situation like this," said Cougars head coach David Morrison. "You get zero time to have a scrimmage or anything like that and everything has been pushed. No excuses, we should have played better than what we did, but at the end of the day G.W. did play very well and we just have to get more experience."
Four of the Eagles' six touchdowns were for 45 or more yards. Edmunds finished the night with three TDs of 63, 45, and 4 yards. Chad Jackson had one touchdown on a 5-yard catch and Isaiah Pritchett had a 53-yard touchdown catch.
G.W. was coming off of a 70-6 loss to Lord Botetourt last Friday.
Despite falling into a two score hole early, the Cougars put together an impressive drive that lasted nearly eight minutes from midway through the first and into the second quarter. They were able to drive the length of the field on all run plays.
On the drive, Patrick County got down inside the 10-yard-line, but failed to convert passes on third and fourth downs.
The Cougars put together another long run midway through the third and into the fourth quarter. Even though they couldn't find the endzone Friday night, Morrison said the way his team ran the ball gives him confidence as they move forward into the season.
The next step, he said, is shoring up the passing game. The Cougars failed to complete a pass Friday night.
"The run game is something we're going to lean on and we're going to tighten some stuff up in our passing game and we're going to be able to throw it a little bit too," he said. "We've got to be able to move it through the air a little bit better than we did tonight. We had some open looks, we've just got to get a little bit more time, but we'll get that squared away."
Patrick County (0-1) will play their home opener next Friday against Magna Vista (1-1) at 7 p.m.
G.W.-Danville (1-1) will travel to South Boston to take on Halifax County High School at 7 p.m.
G.W.-Danville 41, Patrick County 0
PCHS 0 0 0 0 - 0
GWHS 14 20 7 0 - 41
Big nights by Johnson, Hairston lead Warriors to win No. 1
Magna Vista junior Tyler Johnson and senior Dryus Hairston each accounted for four touchdowns in a 49-35 win over Staunton River in Stewartsville.
Johnson's three receiving TDs from Hairston were for 55, 65, and 90 yards. They were his only catches, and only targets, on the night. He had a total of 210 receiving yards.
Johnson also ran for a 15-yard score early in the fourth quarter.
Hairston was 7-for-12 passing for 240 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He started his scoring Friday night on a 32-yard run midway through the first quarter.
DeKavis Preston also had a 10-yard touchdown run for the Warriors, and Rion Martin finished the scoring on a 1-yard run for 5:49 to play.
Magna Vista led Staunton River 21-7 at the end of the first quarter, and 28-20 at the half.
Preston had 11 caries for 102 yards to lead the Warriors on the ground.
Magna Vista (1-1) will travel to Patrick County (0-1) on Friday for their first Piedmont District contest. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Magna Vista 49, Staunton River 35
MVHS 21 7 7 14 - 49
SRHS 7 13 0 15 - 35
Scoring summary:
MVHS 9:26 1Q - D. Hairston 32 run (F. Underwood kick good)
MVHS 7:40 1Q - T. Johnson 55 catch from D. Hairston (F. Underwood kick good)
SRHS 2:31 1Q - 5 run (kick good)
MVHS 2:16 1Q - T. Johnson 65 catch from D. Hairston (F. Underwood kick good)
MVHS 11:54 2Q - D. Preston 10 run (F. Underwood kick good)
SRHS 10:47 2Q - 81 run (kick no good)
SRHS 6:17 2Q - 12 run (kick good)
MVHS 7:18 3Q - T. Johnson 90 catch from D. Hairston (F. Underwood kick good)
MVHS 11:51 4Q - T. Johnson 15 run (F. Underwood kick good)
MVHS 5:49 4Q - R. Martin 1 run (F. Underwood kick good)
SRHS 2:00 4Q - 52 run (2-point good)
SRHS 0:18 4Q - 25 pass (kick good)
Magna Vista stats:
Rushing: D. Preston 11/102, TD; D. Hairston 11/32, TD; R. Martin 5/19, TD, fumble; T. Johnson 2/10, TD
Passing: D. Hairston 7-for-12, 240 yards, 3TD, INT
Receiving: T. Johnson 3/3, 210 yards, 3TD; R. Martin 3/3, 12
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com