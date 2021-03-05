Friday Football Roundup: G.W.-Danville defeats Patrick County in a rout on Cougars opening night

G.W.-Danville's football team scored on the third play from scrimmage Friday night, and kept finding the endzone in a 41-0 rout of Patrick County High School in Danville.

The Eagles scored on their first two possessions of the night on a 61-yard catch by Zavion King and a 4-yard run by Willie Edmunds.

G.W. would score three more times before the half to go up 34-0 at the break.

One more score in the second half by Edmunds put the final nail in the coffin for the Cougars.

Patrick County was playing their first game of the season.

"It's tough when you've got to come into a situation like this," said Cougars head coach David Morrison. "You get zero time to have a scrimmage or anything like that and everything has been pushed. No excuses, we should have played better than what we did, but at the end of the day G.W. did play very well and we just have to get more experience."

Four of the Eagles' six touchdowns were for 45 or more yards. Edmunds finished the night with three TDs of 63, 45, and 4 yards. Chad Jackson had one touchdown on a 5-yard catch and Isaiah Pritchett had a 53-yard touchdown catch.

G.W. was coming off of a 70-6 loss to Lord Botetourt last Friday.