Front Porch Fest 2020

Front Porch Fest 2022’s initial band line-up features Larry Keel Experience, Consider the Source, Big Daddy Love and Erin & the Wildfire.

Front Porch Fest is produced by One Family Productions and presented by Patrick County. It will be held Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-4.

This annual event weaves together a love of music and community. Front Porch Fest 13 is set to be a dynamic year as the organizers worked to offer a wide range of talented performing artists, children’s activities and vendors, creating fun for the entire family while raising money and awareness for local community organizations and charities, a release states.

The 2022 lineup features a diverse range of acts, spanning genres such as bluegrass, folk, soul, Americana, gospel, blues and funk.

Larry Keel Experience is a powerful, innovative and all-out exhilarating acoustic flatpicking guitarist, whose fierce, high-spirited energy also appeals to young rockers, jammers and alt-country pickers and fans who are equally drawn to Keel’s blazing guitar power, the deep rumbling voice, his earthy and expansive song-writing and his down-home-gritty-good-time charm, according to the release.

Consider the Source brings a blend of progressive rock and improvisatory jazz, soaked in Indian and Middle Eastern styles.

Big Daddy Love blends rock, bluegrass, southern soul and psychedelic jams into what they describe as ‘Appalachian Rock.’

Erin & the Wildfire weave powerhouse vocals, pop, funk and indie sensibilities to create an expressive soul and indie-pop sound.

The Judy Chops deliver heartfelt, passionate live shows with charm and grace. This musical family has grown from a 4 piece roots music act, to a 7 piece ‘Americana brass band.’

Striking Copper is an eclectic, familial folk-rock group that effortlessly combines rhythm-driven rock, haunting vocal arrangements and harmony-rich Americana. They deliver an unforgettable melodic sound their audience can’t stop dancing to, the release said.

The Get Right Band is a psychedelic indie rock power trio from Asheville, North Carolina, that’s been wowing audiences around the country and the Caribbean since 2011 with live shows and a relentless tour schedule.

Free Union’s ever-evolving music is rooted in soul and incorporates rhythm and blues, rock and pop into its sound.

Annabelle’s Curse is an indie-folk/rock band from Abingdon and their extensive touring over the past decade has helped develop their devoted fan base throughout the southeast and mid-Atlantic.

Slick Jr. & the Reactors, a local blues boogie band, joins with other returning artists such as Dirk Quinn Band whose infectious energy and musical interplay deliver jazz/funk improvisation at its most engaging, the release said.

Fluidity Performance Troup will be there engaging in workshops and enhancing the atmosphere around stages throughout the weekend, said the release. They have high energy LED, silk veil fans, and perform manipulations of day props such as hula hoops.

These artists make up the initial drop for Front Porch Fest, and they will be joined by many more artists being announced over the next few months.

Tier 1 general admission 4-day tickets and VIP tickets are available, as well as limited car camping and RV passes. The festival is a family-friendly event and while children 12 and under are admitted free, they will need a ticket so they can create arts and crafts and participate in other activities in the Children’s Area.

The festival features plenty of food and merchandise vendors to ensure an enjoyable weekend. For additional information, to see the lineup and to purchase tickets, search for Front Porch Fest on social media or visit the website at www.frontporchfest.com.

Front Porch Fest is a volunteer run organization and is always looking for energetic and motivated volunteers to join the family. Volunteer opportunities are currently available in a wide variety of departments. Anyone interested in working in trade for their ticket is encouraged to apply as a volunteer by visiting the website.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.