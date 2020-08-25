Henry County supervisors approve spending $500 K for first responders

Henry County officials on Tuesday approved using about $500,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay emergency responders a hazard supplement for hours worked since March.

In a last-minute addition to the afternoon meeting agenda, the Henry County Board of Supervisors authorized paying up to $3 per hour to county emergency medical services and law enforcement personnel out of the locality’s CARES Act funds. Qualifying employees could receive hazard pay for COVID-related work hours between March 1 and Aug. 31.

EMS and law enforcement are the only job areas eligible for hazard pay under the rules of the CARES Act. However, county employees in every department have taken risks and worked diligently to keep services up and running during the pandemic, County Administrator Tim Hall told the board.

“Everyone that’s worked has worked under stringent circumstances,” Hall said. That includes “employees at the window, taking payments and interacting with the public every day.”

As such, he said, “We’re going to ask you to direct staff, or allow staff, to work on a plan to use current county money to provide a hazard supplement for other employees.”

Supervisors unanimously approved a motion for county staff to come up with such a plan and bring it back to the board for consideration at a later date.

Also, Hall said, county officials may consider spending additional CARES Act dollars on a second hazard supplement for hours worked from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31. Federal funds must be spent by the end of 2020.