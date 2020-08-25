Henry County supervisors approve spending $500 K for first responders

Henry County officials on Tuesday approved using about $500,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay emergency responders a hazard supplement for hours worked since March.
In a last-minute addition to the afternoon meeting agenda, the Henry County Board of Supervisors authorized paying up to $3 per hour to county emergency medical services and law enforcement personnel out of the locality’s CARES Act funds. Qualifying employees could receive hazard pay for COVID-related work hours between March 1 and Aug. 31.
EMS and law enforcement are the only job areas eligible for hazard pay under the rules of the CARES Act. However, county employees in every department have taken risks and worked diligently to keep services up and running during the pandemic, County Administrator Tim Hall told the board.
“Everyone that’s worked has worked under stringent circumstances,” Hall said. That includes “employees at the window, taking payments and interacting with the public every day.”
As such, he said, “We’re going to ask you to direct staff, or allow staff, to work on a plan to use current county money to provide a hazard supplement for other employees.”
Supervisors unanimously approved a motion for county staff to come up with such a plan and bring it back to the board for consideration at a later date.
Also, Hall said, county officials may consider spending additional CARES Act dollars on a second hazard supplement for hours worked from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31. Federal funds must be spent by the end of 2020.
The county has used the remaining federal funds for a long list of projects and supplies intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, to support remote work, and to help county residents experiencing financial hardships from the pandemic. Hall gave an update on the expenditures Tuesday afternoon.
Henry County originally set aside $250,000 for grants to help small businesses stay afloat, and about $200,000 has been approved so far, Hall said. The deadline is Aug. 31. Officials could consider funding a second round of grants with some slight changes, he added.
Other CARES Act expenditures involving payments to county citizens include setting up a fund through the Department of Social Services to help people pay their utility bills, and $106,000 recently approved for the United Way to help parents pay for child care during the pandemic.
When stay-at-home orders in the spring sent many employees home to work, it revealed some limitations of their current computer equipment. Administrators realized “should we need to telecommute in the future, we’re not really prepared to do that,” Hall said.
So, a number of technology upgrades have been made to allow employees to work remotely or from county vehicles if needed. IT staff just finished replacing 144 employee desktop computers with docking stations and laptops that can be used from the office or at home, Hall said. The old workstations will be donated to nonprofits like the Boys & Girls Clubs and United Way.
New computer units or mobile data terminals have been purchased for ambulances, building inspection vehicles, and Sheriff’s Office vehicles, he said.
The county also used some of its grant to assist Henry County Schools to purchase mobile wifi devices for students without internet to use at home, as well as iPad tripods for teachers to film lessons during remote learning. While the school district received its own CARES Act funding, it came with more restrictions, Hall said.
Additional dollars are being used for building modifications, including HEPA filtration and HVAC upgrades to improve air quality in the county administration building and courthouse. Work is underway to retrofit bathrooms with touchless equipment.
In total, Henry County has received two CARES Act allocations of about $4.4 million each to spend on unbudgeted expenses related to the pandemic, Hall said. Supervisors approved the second allocation during the 6 p.m. session. A public hearing was required because it altered the total county budget by more than 1%, but no one spoke.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
