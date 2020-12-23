Look back at 2020 in photographs

A lone fan looks onto the track at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. The NASCAR Cup Series was supposed to race at Martinsvills on Saturday night, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus.
Cara Cooper/martinsville bulletin
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Martinsville graduate T'Coma Clanton waits to receive his diploma during drive-thru graduation processional at the school.
CARA COOPER/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN/
At the Bassett Rescue Squad Training Center, Suzanne Fuhrmeister (from left), Shirley Jones and Michelle Graham greet people who have come in to vote on Election Day.
HOLLY KOZELSKY, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Members of the Martinsville Protest group demonstrate recently in Collinsville in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Pictured, from right to left, are Chelsea Frazier, Ben Compson-Lawson, Megan Northcutt, and Donna Cleaver.
Kim Barto Meeks
Protestors for Black Lives Matter
BILL WYATT/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry (left) and Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper kneel with protestors.
BILL WYATT/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Martinsville schools demonstrate their PPE.
BILL WYATT/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Jordan Obenour (left) raises a fist in support of Black Lives Matter during a recent demonstration and NAACP membership drive in Collinsville organized by the Martinsville Protest group. Also pictured are Donna Cleaver (center) and Megan Northcutt (far right).
Kim Barto Meeks
Caution tape says no access to playground at Smith River Sports Complex.
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
Two children wave to first responders as they arrive at Sovah-Martinsville.
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
COVID-19 briefing via Zoom.
Bill Wyatt
Father Mark White in front of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Richmond.
Bill Wyatt
Father Mark White speaks about his future.
BILL WYATT/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
The bath tissue aisle at Kroger on Commonwealth Boulevard was empty Sunday night
Bill Wyatt
This Martinsville Police Department officer show inside the ambulance after being shot on Wednesday night has been released from medical care. Officials have not identified him.
PHOTOS BY BILL WYATT/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN/
Patrick County's basketball teams followed VHSL guidelines that lifted most coronavirus restrictions for the first practice Monday.
Cara Cooper, Martinsville Bulletin
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Fan tailgate outside of the Martinsville Speedway gate before Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
The first running race ever held in Martinsville ran 23 years ago, and the annual event returned on Saturday when Henry County Parks and Rec hosted the Great Goblin Gallop 5K. Runners and walkers maneuvered a socially-distanced start and trekked the three mile course through Indian Trail and around Lake Lanier, and afterwards were treated to famous pumpkin pie. For more photos, videos, and results of the race see www.MartinsvilleBulletin.com/sports.
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
School buses pull away from Bassett High School as school lets out Monday afternoon, the first day Henry County students were allowed back in classrooms for in-person learning on a hybrid schedule.
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Runners take off at the start of the Patriots Invitational Friday at Smith River Sports Complex.
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Runners take off for the start of the Smith River Mile Saturday night at Smith River Sports Complex.
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Front line workers watch as NASCAR haulers go by during a parade in their honor at Sovah Health-Martinsville on Monday.
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
CARA COOPER/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
CARA COOPER/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Bassett Principal Tiffiny Gravely places a sign at a BHS senior's home Wednesday.
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Magna Vista Principal Charles Byrd (front) places a sign at the home of MVHS senior Allison Burnette Friday.
CARA COOPER/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Patrick County senior Joelle Holderman (right) and her mom, Maria Holderman, celebrate as Joelle drives through to pick up her cap and gown during an event honoring the seniors at the school Wednesday.
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Patrick County senior Sydney Wilson poses with the Cougar mascot during an even honoring the school's seniors Wednesday.
CARA COOPER/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Patrick County's Missy Hazard and Samantha Harris (25) celebrate after the Cougars' win over Glenvar in the Region 2C tournament.
Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper
Traqwan Hamlett comes flying down a slope at the city skate park.
HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Darin Prillaman shows where the Blue Ridge Aquaculture tilapia breeding stock live. Each day, the females' mouths are scraped for fertilized eggs, which will be put into a hatchery.
HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Jerrold Price looks down the hill where his sister, Janeen Jamison, plunged to her death when the car she was driving ran off the road at a sharp curve just half a mile from her home.
HOLLY KOZELSKY photos, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Freedom Baptist Church in Axton was the site of voting for Precinct 303.
HOLLY KOZELSKY, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Everlee Smith stands among decorations in the Lombardy Court yard of her grandparents, Greg and Carol Darnell, who say the relish the enjoyment of passing children.
HOLLY KOZELSKY, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Dressed as dinosaurs, Noah Wade (from left), Dillon Wade and Grace Wade hand out candy to trick-or-treaters who remain in their cars.
HOLLY KOZELSKY photos, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Cody Stevens has taken over the veterinary clinic his father, Dr. Lock Boyce, started and owned until his unexpected death last month at the age of 68.
HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Ann and Edd Easter were married for 51 years before he died, on the couch behind her with her by his side. The house, which the couple bought in 1975, had been severely damaged by a mudslide during heavy spring rains. Now friends and supporters are raising money to buy materials to have it fixed, and local men are doing the work for free.
HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Joe Williams (in front with sign, next to his wife, Brenda Williams) celebrates with friends and neighbors his having walked 20,000 miles in a daily routine that began in 2009.
HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
At a community meeting Tuesday morning at New College Institute, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner talked about issues including financial relief during the pandemic and broadband internet. Among those participating in the conversation were (seated, from left) Jay Frith of Frith Construction; the president of the Danville Chapter NAACP (who did not give his name); and DeShanta Hairston, proprietor of Books and Crannies.
HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Stuart Elementary School Vice Principal Michelle Adams (red dress) and Principal Sandra Clement tell the Patrick County School Board that teachers are afraid to return to crowded schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN/
West Piedmont Health District Epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia
HOLLY KOZELSKY, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall says during a press conference Monday that it's no so difficult to wear a mask, and everyone should do it.
HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Demonstrators who held their first protest Monday plan to continue as long as people are interested in joining them.
HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Flood waters rose closer to the Smith River Bridge in Fieldale on Thursday afternoon.
Holly Kozelsky/Martinsville Bulletin
City Council member Danny Turner and Shindig proprietor Tammy Pearson sit outside Shindig, waiting for customers to come for the outdoor dining.
HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Pam Van Nutt (left) and Albert Davis pack food into boxes for the MHC Emergency Feeding Program.
HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Henry County Food Pantry Site Director Sharon Mills oversees operations. The MHC Emergency Feeding Program.
HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Mount Vernon Baptist Church has been having drive-in services for a couple of weeks. Pastor Michael Jordan speaks and Jencie Gibson leads music broadcast through a transmitter to people in their cars. Numerous churches are using the approach to celebrating Easter.
HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN/
Spirit of Christ musicians who played music during Sunday's outdoor service included (from left) Aaron Smith, Allen Pringle and D.Q. Galloway.
HOLLY KOZELSKY/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
X marks the spot to ensure social distancing at the MHC Warming Center, which opened for its second year on Nov. 15. Coordinator Cristen Anderson (left) and Operations Coordinator Ariel Johnson prepare one of the beds before guests arrive.
Kim Barto Meeks
Martinsville Bulletin As other partners watch over Zoom due to COVID-19, Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson (left) and City Councilman Jim Woods break the first ground Wednesday morning on the new Five Points neighborhood, a development of 27 affordable single-family homes to be built on either side of West Church Street.
Kim Barto Meeks
Superintendent Sandy Strayer (seated at left) discusses new COVID-19 community risk metrics at last month's meeting of the Henry County School Board. The board voted Thursday to go all-virtual until Jan. 19.
Kim Barto Meeks
Household items such as kitchen tools, glassware, dishes, wall art, mirrors, lamps, appliances and more will be for sale Saturday at the Charity League Bargain Fair.
Kim Barto Meeks
Henry County election official Tim Harville prepares mailings to county voters Monday morning at the administration building. Absentee and early voting for the Nov. 3 national election begin Friday in Virginia.
Kim Barto Meeks
Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner models a new mask emblazoned with a Henry County logo during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. The county used a portion of its pandemic relief funds from the federal government to purchase masks and other gear to protect county employees from the spread of COVID-19.
Kim Barto Meeks
Signs of the times: Posters on the doors to the Henry County Administration Building announce the closure of all payment windows to the public this week due to coronavirus precautions. The county is encouraging customers to pay their bills online, by phone, mail, or using drop boxes in the parking lot instead of visiting the building in person.
Kim Barto Meeks
Heavy rains force much water through the dam on the Smith River at U.S. 220 Business just south of Martinsville.
KIM BARTO MEEKS/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Hundreds of friends and family lit candles Wednesday night in memory of Na'Jada Joyce at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Axton.
Kim Barto Meeks
Lester Gravely Art Garden, Piedmont Arts, Martinsville
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
Crash Center, 1074 Edgewood Drive, Stanleytown
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
Santa Claus checked out the rain while being interviewed for television by Charles Roark of Star News, as City Council member Tammy Pearson helps out.
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
This float supported the Patrick County Farmers Market.
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
Santa Claus was even in the parade
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
Church members prepare to place a turkey box and drinks into a waiting car.
RICK DAWSON photos, SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
Attendees release balloons in memory of love ones who died from cancer.
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
Jeff Fulcher (from left), Michella Fulcher and Brian Fulcher were the first in line Saturday morning, having arrived at 5:45 a.m.
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
A overall view of of the group listening to Wayne Wade, aka “Ghost.”
PHOTO BY RICK DAWSON
All Martinsville and Henry County fire and lifesaving crews, Martinsville Sheriff's Office, Henry County Sheriff's Office, Martinsville Oolice and Virginia State Police have vehicles and an air ambulance on display in this scene.
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
John Lee McCain holds the American flag presented to him.
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
Staying at a safe distance, friends gave their cards to Martin by driving through the church driveway.
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
Anesia Martin, a graduate of Magna Vista High School who be going to Emory & Henry, is driven around the circle as the league members cheer.
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
March of Solidarity in Martinsville.
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
Many carry posters with messages of their mission.
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
Kaityn Foley, Sarah Foley and Ethan Foley are packing bags to hand out for the food ministry while their dad, Kriss Foley, watches.
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN/
Healthcare worker Valerie Nolen talks with unidentified patient in simulated COVID-19 test at Martinsville Speedway.
Bill Wyatt
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for VDH and the COVID-19 testing site at the Martinsville Speedway talks to media on opening day.
Bill Wyatt
Church members in Stanleytown by mid-April had created more than 6,200 masks to be delivered for free.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
City Council posing for photo during recognition ceremony for outgoing Council Member Jim Woods. Council Member Jennifer Bowles is the only one wearing a face covering.
Bill Wyatt
Superintendent Zeb Talley (left) and Martinsville City School Board member Dominique Hylton are separated by a Plexiglas screen.
Bill Wyatt
Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner (left), Mayor Kathy Lawson, Vice Mayor Chad Martin, outgoing council member Jim Woods and member Jennifer Bowles.
Bill Wyatt
More drivers reach the distribution point.
Bill Wyatt
Some food items were packaged before being boxed.
Bill Wyatt
Father Mark White passes by a videographer.
Bill Wyatt
Two voters bring their child with them to vote.
Bill Wyatt
Votes from a Martinsville precinct coming in.
Bill Wyatt
Will Pearson (left) and his wife and Council Member Elect Tammy Pearson in front of their restaurant Uptown.
Bill Wyatt
Entrance to the Henry County Registrar's offices.
Bill Wyatt
Fire at 1524 Kenmar Drive, Martinsville.
Bill Wyatt
2020 Update by Congressman Morgan Griffith to members of Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce via Zoom.
Bill Wyatt
Honor guard presents flag to Andrew Wright.
Bill Wyatt
Kiosk station that can determine a person's temperature by standing in front of it at Patrick Henry Elementary School.
Bill Wyatt
Laptops ready to be assigned to students at Martinsville High School.
Bill Wyatt
Ditch where John Johnston and his mangled bike were found on Northside Drive.
Bill Wyatt
Rain arrives at intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and U.S. 220.
Bill Wyatt
Dan River Basin Association hosts "First Saturday Outing" on the Beaver Creek Reservoir in Martinsville.
Bill Wyatt
Remains of stage at Rives Theater.
Bill Wyatt
About 200 protester knelt for about eight minutes, representing the eight minutes and 45 seconds that videos show a police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd.
Bill Wyatt
Sign in front of Martinsville Police Station and Martinsville Fire & EMS building.
Bill Wyatt
Manufacturers Liquidation Center owner Lonnie Tatum with a bottle of expired hand sanitizer and an "emergency pack" with toilet paper and wipes added.
Bill Wyatt
Terra Cloud sanitizes the front doors of the Martinsville YMCA on Starling Ave.
Bill Wyatt
Flooding Thursday from the Smith River on Appalachian Drive.
BILL WYATT/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
An interfaith choir sings "Let there be Peace" at the conclusion of an Interfaith Commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. at First Baptist Church in Martinsville.
Bill Wyatt
Despite a wind advisory and 35 mph wind gusts, three linemen worked atop a utility pole on Starling Avenue Wednesday preparing it for replacement.
Bill Wyatt
A man police only identified as being 37 and from Martinsville and a "suspect" is loaded into an ambulance after having been shot.
BILL WYATT/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN/
Main Street in Stuart
RICK DAWSON/SPECIAL TO THE BULLETIN
Tea candles spell out the names of Na'Jada Joyce and Jalen Millner.
