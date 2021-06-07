 Skip to main content
Today is primary election day in Virginia
PRIMARY ELECTION DAY 2021

Today is primary election day in Virginia

  • Updated
Polls

HOURS: Polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m., and voters may cast their votes in-person at their designated precinct.

WHO CAN VOTE: Any registered voter in Virginia is eligible to vote in a Virginia primary.

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT:

  • Democratic nominations for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
  • Republican nomination in the House of Delegates 9th District, which includes all of Patrick and Franklin counties and the western part of Henry County.
In last debate, McAuliffe's opponents say he won't inspire

Democratic gubernatorial candidates, from left, Virginia State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy during the last primary debate in Newport News, Va., Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Governor

  • Lee Carter of Manassas, a state delegate representing the 50th district since 2018.
  • Justin Fairfax of Annandale, lieutenant governor since 2018.
  • Jennifer Carroll Foy of Woodbridge, a state delegate representing the 2nd District since 2017.
  • Terry McAuliffe of Alexandria, governor from 2014 to 2018.
  • Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, a state senator from the 9th District since 2017.

Lieutenant Governor

Dem LG candidates (copy)

The Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor (from top, left to right) are Del. Hala Ayala of Prince William; Del. Mark Levine of Alexandria; Norfolk City Council member Andria McClellan; Sean Perryman; Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke and Xavier Warren.
  • Hala Ayala of Woodbridge, a state delegate representing the 51st district since 2018.
  • Mark Levine of Alexandria, a state delegate representing the 45th district since 2016.
  • Andria McClellan of Norfolk, a member of Norfolk City Council since 2016.
  • Sam Rasoul of Roanoke, a state delegate representing the 11th district since 2014.
  • Sean Perryman of Fairfax, president of the Fairfax County NAACP since 2019.
  • Xavier Warren of Arlington, a contract advisor for the NFL Players Association.
  • NOTE: Elizabeth Guzman of Woodbridge had filed to run, but withdrew from the race.
Mark Herring and Jay Jones

Mark Herring and Jay Jones

Attorney General

  • Attorney General Mark Herring seeks re-election.
  • Jerrauld “Jay” Jones of Norfolk, a state delegate representing the 89th district since 2018.
Poindexter and Williams

Charles Poindexter (left) and Wren Williams

House of Delegates 9th District

  • Charles Poindexter of Franklin County, the representative since 2008.
  • Wren Williams of Patrick County, where he has a law practice and serves as the Republican Party Chair in that county.
