Today is primary election day in Virginia

Polls
HOURS: Polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m., and voters may cast their votes in-person at their designated precinct.
WHO CAN VOTE: Any registered voter in Virginia is eligible to vote in a Virginia primary.
WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT:
- Democratic nominations for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
- Republican nomination in the House of Delegates 9th District, which includes all of Patrick and Franklin counties and the western part of Henry County.
Governor
- Lee Carter of Manassas, a state delegate representing the 50th district since 2018.
- Justin Fairfax of Annandale, lieutenant governor since 2018.
- Jennifer Carroll Foy of Woodbridge, a state delegate representing the 2nd District since 2017.
- Terry McAuliffe of Alexandria, governor from 2014 to 2018.
- Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, a state senator from the 9th District since 2017.
Lieutenant Governor
- Hala Ayala of Woodbridge, a state delegate representing the 51st district since 2018.
- Mark Levine of Alexandria, a state delegate representing the 45th district since 2016.
- Andria McClellan of Norfolk, a member of Norfolk City Council since 2016.
- Sam Rasoul of Roanoke, a state delegate representing the 11th district since 2014.
- Sean Perryman of Fairfax, president of the Fairfax County NAACP since 2019.
- Xavier Warren of Arlington, a contract advisor for the NFL Players Association.
- NOTE: Elizabeth Guzman of Woodbridge had filed to run, but withdrew from the race.
Attorney General
- Attorney General Mark Herring seeks re-election.
- Jerrauld “Jay” Jones of Norfolk, a state delegate representing the 89th district since 2018.
House of Delegates 9th District
- Charles Poindexter of Franklin County, the representative since 2008.
- Wren Williams of Patrick County, where he has a law practice and serves as the Republican Party Chair in that county.