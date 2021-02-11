They didn't believe what they were hearing: Martinsville man dies in shooting at mobile home

Jeremiah Turner would put together music using the SoundCloud app and keep those productions on his phone, she said.

“He said, ‘Mama, I’m going to be a rapper one day,’” Crawford said.

His raps were about aspects of his life, NiKyia said, and about the people he loved, including his grandmother, mother and girlfriend.

“He liked playing football, but he loved playing basketball,” Nija Turner said. “When he was growing up, he would play at the city park.”

He also loved his two nephews, the sons of their oldest sister, Nija Turner said.

“He grew up in church, so he knew the Lord,” his mother said: He had attended both Cornerstone, with Pastor Chattie Giles, and Mercy Crossing.

He had dropped out of school and gotten his GED, the family said. He had been working but lost that job, “and I think, before he passed, he was saying he had gotten this other” job, a sister said.

'Anything for his family'