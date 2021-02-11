They didn't believe what they were hearing: Martinsville man dies in shooting at mobile home

They at first didn't believe what they were hearing, one by one as they received the calls that relayed a tragic message.
First it was the mother, Sharika Crawford, then the sisters, NaKyia Turner and Nija Turner, and then the girlfriend, Desiree Stone:
Jeremiah Jerron Turner, who was just 20, had died of gunshot wounds.
Her son, their brother, her boyfriend was dead, shot to death in mobile home on Jan. 25.
The 911 center received a call at 1:47 p.m. that day that shots had been fired at 200 Lakewood Park Drive, in a mobile home park in the woods way behind the Dollar General in Laurel Park.
Taylor Paige Thomas, 23, of Axton was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Police haven't said what led to the shooting or why it might have happened.
The women's pain was fresh and raw as they talked about their loss, their grief and the sorrow that hit them that day three weeks ago, a sorrow that reverberated last week for several other families in the community following shootings at El Norteno restaurant and a Valero gas station in Martinsville that left two men dead and three more wounded.
“I just heard my sister on the phone. She started crying. I remember her saying something about Jeremiah and shooting. I didn’t expect him to be gone. Before I even knew it, I was texting him: ‘What’s going on?’” sister NaKyia Turner, 16, said.
“I didn’t believe it at first. I was expecting anybody else before him.”
Jeremiah Turner’s girlfriend, Desiree Stone of Danville, was riding through West Virginia with her father, a truck driver, when one of Jeremiah Turner’s cousins called her.
“Jeremiah’s grandfather had just died a week and a half before,” Stone said. “His cousin was like, ‘Tell me it’s not true. Tell me he’s not gone.’”
At first, Stone said, she thought the cousin meant the grandfather, but when she realized the cousin was talking about Turner, “I hung the phone up. I froze. I couldn’t even tell my dad.
“It wasn’t like him. I thought somebody was messing with her [the cousin], because it didn’t even sound right. Then his other cousin, a guy, called me after her and said, ‘Do you know already?’”
Stone said the role of a gun in his death is part of the reason that “it’s so unreal to me. He knew how I felt about them. He wouldn’t even put himself in that position.
“Do I hate guns? No. I do hate the unnecessary use of them, yes. Somebody should have thought it out, if they had to do something. It’s never worth it, taking somebody’s life,” she said.
Always with a smile
The women all were quick to say how cheerful Jeremiah Turner always was.
“He was always joking, always had a smile,” his mother, Sharika Crawford, said. “To really piss him off, you’d have to get him upset. I’ve never seen him not smile.”
“He had a goofy personality,” said his sister Nija Turner, 23. “He interacted pretty well with us and other people. He loved his family.”
Said NaKyia: “He always was just funny to everybody. He wasn’t in a bad mood, really, ever.
“He always picked on me.”
They had been planning for him to teach her how to drive. “He was just going to take me out” in his black Toyota Corolla, NaKyia said. Sometimes, when she rode with him places, she would imagine what it would be like driving that car.
NaKyia, a student at Martinsville High School, served Turner his last meal, just hours before he died, when she was at her job at Hardees. He dropped by to place an order: a spicy chicken sandwich, chicken tenders and a vanilla milkshake.
“He had different things, but he really did like spicy chicken, and he loved milkshakes,” she said.
'Going to be a rapper'
“A lot of people really don’t know, but he did make music on the low,” she said. “Only his close cousins knew that.”
Jeremiah Turner would put together music using the SoundCloud app and keep those productions on his phone, she said.
“He said, ‘Mama, I’m going to be a rapper one day,’” Crawford said.
His raps were about aspects of his life, NiKyia said, and about the people he loved, including his grandmother, mother and girlfriend.
“He liked playing football, but he loved playing basketball,” Nija Turner said. “When he was growing up, he would play at the city park.”
He also loved his two nephews, the sons of their oldest sister, Nija Turner said.
“He grew up in church, so he knew the Lord,” his mother said: He had attended both Cornerstone, with Pastor Chattie Giles, and Mercy Crossing.
He had dropped out of school and gotten his GED, the family said. He had been working but lost that job, “and I think, before he passed, he was saying he had gotten this other” job, a sister said.
'Anything for his family'
Crawford, who talked with the Bulletin on Wednesday about her son, sent some additional comments by text on Thursday: “Jeremiah was willing to stand out as different from anyone else or the popular crowd,” she wrote. “He picked his friends carefully, had plenty of them. He preferred to be alone at times because of negative influence around him at times.
“Jeremiah fed his heart with knowledge. Jeremiah grew in boldness, endurance and no matter what came at him, it didn’t frighten him and for that I believe with all my heat and soul his life was spread. My first boy, my only boy, I love always and forever.
“He protected his mom and sisters in a way only he could do.”
He loved spending time with Stone, NaKyia said, and did all kinds of things with her. One time “it was so random,” she said: She, her sisters and her cousins went to Fairy Stone State Park and unexpectedly ran into him and Stone on their way out.
Stone said Jeremiah Turner “was very caring. He would do anything for anybody. He was a big part of my family for the last four years.
“He would do anything for his friends, anything for his family. Even the ones that wouldn’t do for him, he would do for them.”
His birthday was on March 13, and his oldest sister is planning then to set loose some balloons in his memory, Crawford said.
‘The last day I seen him, he said, ‘Mama, I love you,’” Crawford said.
“I buried him the day before my birthday,” she said.
She had just turned 44.
“I can’t even hardly get out of the bed every day. It’s hard.”
