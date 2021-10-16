GBAC supports law enforcement with cash, banner

The Greater Bassett Area Community (GBAC) backs the blue, and they demonstrated exactly that when they donated a banner saying so, plus nearly $2,000, to local law enforcement agencies on Thursday.

The $1,915.86 was raised during a cruise-in held by the GBAC on Sept. 18. Sixty-four cars participated in the event at which radio station B99.9 provided two race tickets to be raffled off.

During the presentation, representatives from GBAC and B99.9 presented the banner, signed by hundreds of cruise-in attendees, and checks to the Martinsville Police Department, the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in support of their benevolence funds. The presentation was made outside the county sheriff’s office.

GBAC President John “Smokey” Pegram, who it was mentioned had just turned 90, presented the checks to Sheriffs Steve Draper of Martinsville and Lane Perry of Henry County and Deputy Chief of Martinsville Police Robert Fincher.

Perry said that the banner was nice and he was very appreciative of the support for local officers after last year’s political climate when the police were “demonized, and that never should have happened.”