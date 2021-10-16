GBAC supports law enforcement with cash, banner

The Greater Bassett Area Community (GBAC) backs the blue, and they demonstrated exactly that when they donated a banner saying so, plus nearly $2,000, to local law enforcement agencies on Thursday.
The $1,915.86 was raised during a cruise-in held by the GBAC on Sept. 18. Sixty-four cars participated in the event at which radio station B99.9 provided two race tickets to be raffled off.
During the presentation, representatives from GBAC and B99.9 presented the banner, signed by hundreds of cruise-in attendees, and checks to the Martinsville Police Department, the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in support of their benevolence funds. The presentation was made outside the county sheriff’s office.
GBAC President John “Smokey” Pegram, who it was mentioned had just turned 90, presented the checks to Sheriffs Steve Draper of Martinsville and Lane Perry of Henry County and Deputy Chief of Martinsville Police Robert Fincher.
Perry said that the banner was nice and he was very appreciative of the support for local officers after last year’s political climate when the police were “demonized, and that never should have happened.”
Fincher said, “We are very blessed to live in and serve in this community because of folks like you that support us.”
“Things like this make the job very worthwhile,” said Draper.
Pergram said he gives credit to Tim Stone of the Bassett Highway 57 Cruise-In Committee for coming up with the idea to honor the police officers and law enforcement in the area and to B99.9 for promoting the idea and making it a success. He addressed the officers: “We appreciate what you do. … It’s just with a great deal of pleasure that I can bring these checks to you.”
The officers said they would take turns hanging the banner at their offices and said they were grateful for the support from the community.