Getting to know Helen Howell

  • 0
Helen Howell
MONIQUE HOLLAND, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN

Piedmont Profile

Name: Helen Howell

Age: 72

Family: daughters Rachelle Lienson and Erika Howell; granddaughter Anaya Maseko

Lives: Henry County

Education: Mount Airy High School, bachelor’s degree in business education from North Carolina A&T State University; masters in business education from North Carolina A&T State University; master’s degree in early childhood education from University of North Carolina; other courses through James Madison University, University of Virginia, Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC), Danville Community College and Virginia Tech

Occupation: Teacher at P&HCC with the MHC and Verizon programs; high school GED program with Martinsville City Public Schools

Hobbies: Canning and freezing produce

Favorite book: “My Thirty Years Backstairs at the White House” by Lillian Rogers Parks

Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans”

Favorite food: “All kinds of greens”

Ideal Saturday morning: Running errands and a church conference once a month

Ideal Saturday night: Winding down and getting ready for church on Sunday and sometimes watching a movie

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

