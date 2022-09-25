Getting to know Helen Howell

Piedmont Profile
Name: Helen Howell
Age: 72
Family: daughters Rachelle Lienson and Erika Howell; granddaughter Anaya Maseko
Lives: Henry County
Education: Mount Airy High School, bachelor’s degree in business education from North Carolina A&T State University; masters in business education from North Carolina A&T State University; master’s degree in early childhood education from University of North Carolina; other courses through James Madison University, University of Virginia, Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC), Danville Community College and Virginia Tech
Occupation: Teacher at P&HCC with the MHC and Verizon programs; high school GED program with Martinsville City Public Schools
People are also reading…
Hobbies: Canning and freezing produce
Favorite book: “My Thirty Years Backstairs at the White House” by Lillian Rogers Parks
Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans”
Favorite food: “All kinds of greens”
Ideal Saturday morning: Running errands and a church conference once a month
Ideal Saturday night: Winding down and getting ready for church on Sunday and sometimes watching a movie
Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.