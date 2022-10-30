 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getting to know Jennifer Reis

Reis with art

Reis teaches art classes on her art, including one at Piedmont Arts on Nov. 5.

 Monique Holland

Piedmont Profile

Name: Jennifer Reis

Age: 49

Family: Pete Mannen, husband; parents Vincent and Theresa Reis

Lives: Martinsville

Education: Bachelor’s degree in studio art from Columbus College of Art and Design, master’s degree in museum studies from Syracuse University, master’s degree in studio art and art education from Morehead State University, post baccalaureate certificate in instructional design in progress

Occupation: University of North Carolina at Greensboro Arts Administration and Entrepreneurship Professor, Teaching Artist for the Virginia Commission for the Arts Teaching Artist Roster and Make Do Creative Entrepreneurship Consulting Owner and Consultant

Hobbies: Knitting, quilting, cooking, gardening, traveling, reading

Favorite book: “The Maddaddam Trilogy” by Margaret Atwood

Favorite movie: “Goodfellas”

Favorite food: Italian

Ideal Saturday morning: Working in the studio and checking on the greenhouse and gardens

Ideal Saturday night: Having a nice meal with her husband and hopefully seeing a live concert by a musician such as Brandi Carlile

