Getting to know Jennifer Reis

Piedmont Profile
Name: Jennifer Reis
Age: 49
Family: Pete Mannen, husband; parents Vincent and Theresa Reis
Lives: Martinsville
Education: Bachelor’s degree in studio art from Columbus College of Art and Design, master’s degree in museum studies from Syracuse University, master’s degree in studio art and art education from Morehead State University, post baccalaureate certificate in instructional design in progress
Occupation: University of North Carolina at Greensboro Arts Administration and Entrepreneurship Professor, Teaching Artist for the Virginia Commission for the Arts Teaching Artist Roster and Make Do Creative Entrepreneurship Consulting Owner and Consultant
Hobbies: Knitting, quilting, cooking, gardening, traveling, reading
Favorite book: “The Maddaddam Trilogy” by Margaret Atwood
Favorite movie: “Goodfellas”
Favorite food: Italian
Ideal Saturday morning: Working in the studio and checking on the greenhouse and gardens
Ideal Saturday night: Having a nice meal with her husband and hopefully seeing a live concert by a musician such as Brandi Carlile