Getting to know Kate Keller

Name: Kate Keller
Age: 50
Lives: Summerfield, North Carolina
Family: Craig Keller, husband; Allie Keller, daughter; Charlie Keller, son
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Cincinnati
Occupation: President of The Harvest Foundation
Hobbies: Traveling with family, golfing, hiking and other trail activities
Favorite book: “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Favorite movie: “Little Women” (any version) or “Love Actually”
Favorite food: Charcuterie board
Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up at the beach and walking her dog
Ideal Saturday night: Going out to dinner and listening to live music