Getting to know Kate Keller

Name: Kate Keller

Age: 50

Lives: Summerfield, North Carolina

Family: Craig Keller, husband; Allie Keller, daughter; Charlie Keller, son

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Cincinnati

Occupation: President of The Harvest Foundation

Hobbies: Traveling with family, golfing, hiking and other trail activities

Favorite book: “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Favorite movie: “Little Women” (any version) or “Love Actually”

Favorite food: Charcuterie board

Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up at the beach and walking her dog

Ideal Saturday night: Going out to dinner and listening to live music

Keller helps Harvest help the community

Kate Keller has been the president of The Harvest Foundation for two years now, and through the struggles of the pandemic, has emerged with new ideas for the foundation to serve in the Martinsville and Henry County area.

