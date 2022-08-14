 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getting to know Krista Hodges

Krista Hodges at river

Hodges manager all of DRBA’s education programs, working with from five to ten thousand children each year.

 MONIQUE HOLLAND, MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN

Piedmont ProflleMONIQUE HOLLAND

monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com

Name: Krista Hodges

Age: 35

Lives: Rocky Mount

Family: Jarod Hodges, husband; Lillie and Amelia Hodges, daughters

Education: Bachelor’s degree in environmental science and ecology and a minor in English literature from Averett University

Occupation: Dan River Basin Association Education Outreach Manager

Hobbies: Hiking, boating, fishing, reading, cooking, spending time with family

Favorite book: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

Favorite movie: “Jaws,” “The Notebook” or “Silence of the Lambs”

Favorite food: Blueberry-mango smoothie

Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up early, having some fresh juice and homemade breakfast, going for a walk and working on her farm

Ideal Saturday night: Doing something fun with her family, usually something recreational like hiking, fishing or boating

