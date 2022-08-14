Getting to know Krista Hodges

Piedmont ProflleMONIQUE HOLLAND
Name: Krista Hodges
Age: 35
Lives: Rocky Mount
Family: Jarod Hodges, husband; Lillie and Amelia Hodges, daughters
Education: Bachelor’s degree in environmental science and ecology and a minor in English literature from Averett University
Occupation: Dan River Basin Association Education Outreach Manager
Hobbies: Hiking, boating, fishing, reading, cooking, spending time with family
Favorite book: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
Favorite movie: “Jaws,” “The Notebook” or “Silence of the Lambs”
Favorite food: Blueberry-mango smoothie
Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up early, having some fresh juice and homemade breakfast, going for a walk and working on her farm
Ideal Saturday night: Doing something fun with her family, usually something recreational like hiking, fishing or boating