Getting to know Leonard Hairston

Piedmont Profile
Name: Leonard Hairston
Age: 100
Family: wife of 73 years, the late Madgline Morris Hairston; children, Ellis Hairston of Ridgeway; Gary Hairston, Leon Hairston and Leonard Hairston Jr., all of Bassett; and the late Shirleen Reed; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren. Parents, the late Bertha Gallant Hairston and James Hairston; siblings, Claudia Mae Hairston Preston, Elijah “E.C.” Hairston, Lazarus Hairston and Bertha Hairston, and the late Lester Hairston, Bessie Hairston Snell, Dollbaby, who passed away in babyhood, Columbus Hairston, Cornell “Pete” Hairston, Ruby Hairston McGhee, Mildred Hairston Holt and Odell Hairston.
Lives: Blackberry area of Bassett
Education: Graves Knob School, which was on Mary Hunter Drive in Bassett
Occupation: Various, including the U.S. Navy, construction of Philpott Dam, homebuilding, Bassett Chair Co. and as a Pentecostal minister
Hobbies: Hunting and fishing
Favorite book: The Bible
Favorite movie: Old westerns
Favorite food: All—but if had to pick—fresh-caught trout
Ideal Saturday morning: Hunting or fishing on the Smith River
Ideal Saturday night: Preparing a sermon for church