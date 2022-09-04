 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getting to know Leonard Hairston

Leonard Hairston with Bible

Leonard Hairston, who was raised up in Gethsemane Pentecostal Holiness Church in Bassett, was the pastor of St. Thomas PHC in Martinsville and St. Luke PHC in Leatherwood.

 SUBMITTED

Piedmont Profile

Name: Leonard Hairston

Age: 100

Family: wife of 73 years, the late Madgline Morris Hairston; children, Ellis Hairston of Ridgeway; Gary Hairston, Leon Hairston and Leonard Hairston Jr., all of Bassett; and the late Shirleen Reed; 21 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren. Parents, the late Bertha Gallant Hairston and James Hairston; siblings, Claudia Mae Hairston Preston, Elijah “E.C.” Hairston, Lazarus Hairston and Bertha Hairston, and the late Lester Hairston, Bessie Hairston Snell, Dollbaby, who passed away in babyhood, Columbus Hairston, Cornell “Pete” Hairston, Ruby Hairston McGhee, Mildred Hairston Holt and Odell Hairston.

Lives: Blackberry area of Bassett

Education: Graves Knob School, which was on Mary Hunter Drive in Bassett

Occupation: Various, including the U.S. Navy, construction of Philpott Dam, homebuilding, Bassett Chair Co. and as a Pentecostal minister

Hobbies: Hunting and fishing

Favorite book: The Bible

Favorite movie: Old westerns

Favorite food: All—but if had to pick—fresh-caught trout

Ideal Saturday morning: Hunting or fishing on the Smith River

Ideal Saturday night: Preparing a sermon for church

