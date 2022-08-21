 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Getting to know Lt. Jason Keller

  • 0

Name: Jason Keller

Age: 44

Lives: Martinsville

Family: Hilary Keller, wife; Olivia and Madalyn Keller, daughters

Education: Some college

Occupation: Henry County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant of School Resource Officers (SROs) and County Ordinances

Hobbies: Going to the beach, watching TV and Netflix series and spending time with family

Favorite movie: "Top Gun: Maverick"

Favorite food: Supreme pizza

Ideal Saturday morning: Sleeping in and having a family day

People are also reading…

Ideal Saturday night: "Snuggled up to the missus watching TV"

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert