Getting to know Lt. Jason Keller

Name: Jason Keller
Age: 44
Lives: Martinsville
Family: Hilary Keller, wife; Olivia and Madalyn Keller, daughters
Education: Some college
Occupation: Henry County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant of School Resource Officers (SROs) and County Ordinances
Hobbies: Going to the beach, watching TV and Netflix series and spending time with family
Favorite movie: "Top Gun: Maverick"
Favorite food: Supreme pizza
Ideal Saturday morning: Sleeping in and having a family day
Ideal Saturday night: "Snuggled up to the missus watching TV"